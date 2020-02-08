From tractor to yacht | ‘Tich Button’ unveils its first look!

Having garnered exceptional fame for her flamboyant style as a VJ, the gorgeous, Urwa Hocane went on to enthrall in Pakistani dramas, followed by her successful debut in the film industry. Her outstanding performance in Punjab Nahi Jaungi, along with superstars like Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, and Ahmed Ali Butt has enabled her to win prestigious accolades for all the right reasons, getting the movie to reach unprecedented heights. A Few months back, the diva had decided to wear the producer’s hat to make a movie of her own, ‘Tich Button’, in collaboration with ARY Films and Salman Iqbal Films, opting for her better half, Farhan Saeed along with virtuoso superstars like Eman Ali, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussyn amid others as fragments of the ensemble cast.

The teaser of Tich Button has just been unveiled and it looks astoundingly pleasing to the senses in spite of not having any verbal conversation in its entire duration of one minute and four seconds. However, the only dialogue this teaser incorporates, comes at the end, to ignite just the right amount of anticipation.

The teaser starts off with Farhan Saeed jumping down and Feroze Khan skateboarding down the stairs. It goes on to delineate their friendship as they run together, looking at each other with eagerness and smile. Then comes the diva, Iman Ali, all the way in Turkey, followed by the legit desi girl, Sonya Hussyn, in the village.

The power-packed teaser of Tich Button also displays a fine share of action when Feroze slam dunks a guy and Farhan makes a fist with blood dropping from the back of his head.

Tich Button is helmed by the acclaimed director, Qasim Ali Mureed, who has provided audiences with well-celebrated dramas like Aangan.

