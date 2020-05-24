Bikhray Moti | The battle between love & responsibility

‘Bikhray Moti’ is the story of a young girl, Aiza who has dreams of making a better future for herself. But fate has something else in store for her, a promise to her dying sister takes her on a completely different path, and her mission becomes saving the lives of her nephews and niece from their heartless father, Zulfi and the evils of the society.

Neelam Muneer as Aiza is the youngest daughter of her family. She is a strong, independent girl who knows how to stand up for herself.

Nausheen Shah as Faiza is the elder sister of Aiza. She is married and has three children. She is the sole breadwinner of her family.

Yasir Nawaz as Zulfi i is the husband of Faiza. He is unemployed and takes no interest in his family. He also has a serious drug addiction.

While Faiza works hard to give her children a normal life, Zulfi spends his days wasting away in his addiction.

Despite Zulfi’s insensitive and cruel behavior towards her and her children, Faiza has no choice but to bear it as she has no support from her father. In all these difficulties, what keeps Faiza going is her immense love for her children.

Wahaj Ali as Ahad lives in the same neighborhood as Aiza, and both are in love with each other.

But, what will Aiza choose? Her love for Ahad and a better future or her promise to her dying sister?

Bikhray Moti is produced by Next Level Entertainment and Six Sigma Production.

Written By: Edison Idrees

Directed By: Shahid Shafaat

Cast:

Yasir Nawaz

Neelam Muneer

Wahaj Ali

Nausheen Shah

Samina Ahmed

Waseem Abbas

Shaista Jabeen

Rashid Farooqui

Faiza Gillani

Saleem Mairaj

Mukhtar Shehzad

Fareeda Shabir

Tasneem Ansari

Damisha Wali

Anas Yaseen

Hazik Wali

Bikhray Moti is starting from 26th May, Tuesday at 8:00 PM, only on ARY Digital.

