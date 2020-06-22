Bulbulay family has special messages for you as the sitcom turns 10

Having started as a regular sitcom, Bulbulay went on to garner exceptional praise and love from all horizons of the world for its pristine storyline and out-of-the-box characterization of Nabeel, Khoobsurat, Mahmood Sahab and Momo. Each character brought a variable, but fascinating energy to the show, making it an absolute hit.

Bulbulay has truly been unrivaled in all these years it was broadcasted and months while it went off the air. No television channel has managed to bring something that could even come close to the stature Bulbulay has carried. The sitcom has not only transformed the Pakistani comedy scene but has also catered impactful messages with complete mastery in almost all its episodes.

One of the many factors for its exceptional success is the immensely flamboyant ensemble cast, bringing their A-game to the show, along with the chucklesome script and outstanding storyline. To determine which character is the soul of Bulbulay is an impossible job, for, every actor has pulled extraordinary efforts to make this sitcom achieve a place no other sitcom has ever imagined of.

On the occasion of the completion of 10 years of the successful airing of Bulbulay with more than 500 episodes, the cast members have extended their sincere gratitude to the fans for their unwavering love and support.

The stunning, Ayesha Omar, aka, Khoobsurat says, “Even today, we get the same love, the same appreciation, the same amount of support from all of you. I am thankful for all the admiration and support over the years.” She urges the entertainment aficionados to keep watching Bulbulay so that they can keep producing stellar episodes of Bulbulay for at least ten more years.

The powerhouse of talent, Hina Dilpazeer starts off as Momo from the sitcom. She goes on to say the team has enjoyed all these years because of the consistent praise from viewers. She specifically talks about the admiration Bulbulay’s second season is garnering along with prayers and wishes for all the viewers.

The super energetic Mehmood Aslam thanks the fans of the show for constantly loving and supporting Bulbulay. He hopes that the viewers will keep appreciating the content.

The director and producer of Bulbulay, Nabeel Zafar not only appreciates the viewers, but he also admires the fact that the spectators are giving constant love since the first episode all the way to the recent one. He asks the audiences to keep watching and keep praying.

Even in the wake of the ongoing pandemic outbreak, team Bulbulay is making sure to provide an uninterrupted flow of entertainment to the masses while they practice social distancing as directed by both provincial and federal governments. A few weeks ago, Ayesha Omar had taken to Instagram to post a photo and a video delineating precautions and absolute hygiene amid the cast and crew during the shoot.

Which Bulbulay character do you love the most and why? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

