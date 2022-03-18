Over 12 years of sheer happiness with 600 episodes, Bulbulay creates history!

Having started as a regular sitcom, Bulbulay went on to garner exceptional praise and love from all horizons of the world for its pristine storyline and out-of-the-box characterization of Nabeel, Khoobsurat, Mahmood Sahab, and Momo (Mumtaz). Each character brings a variable, but fascinating energy to the show, making it an absolute hit.

Related: Bulbulay season 2 is all set to hold you spellbound

Bulbulay has truly been unrivaled in all these years it was broadcasted and months while it went off the air. No television channel has managed to bring something that could even come close to the stature Bulbulay has carried. The sitcom has not only transformed the Pakistani comedy scene but has also catered impactful messages with complete mastery in almost all its episodes.

One of the many factors for its exceptional success is the immensely flamboyant ensemble cast, bringing their A-game to the show, along with the chucklesome script and outstanding storyline. To determine which character is the soul of Bulbulay is an impossible job, for, every actor has pulled extraordinary efforts to make this sitcom achieve a place no other sitcom has ever imagined of.

On the occasion of the completion of 600 Episodes and over 12 years of the successful airing of Bulbulay, Ayesha Omar and Nabeel Zafar aka Khoobsurat, have extended their sincere gratitude to the fans for their unwavering love and support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabeel Zafar (@nabeelzafar.official)

Which Bulbulay character do you love the most and why? Have your say in the comments’ section below.