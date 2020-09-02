Bulbulay family will soon have another member

Having started as a regular sitcom, Bulbulay went on to garner exceptional praise and love from all horizons of the world for its pristine storyline and out-of-the-box characterization of Nabeel, Khoobsurat, Mahmood Sahab, and Momo. Each character brought a variable, but fascinating energy to the show, making it an absolute hit.

Bulbulay has truly been unrivaled in all these years it was broadcasted and months while it went off the air. No television channel has managed to bring something that could even come close to the stature Bulbulay has carried. The sitcom has not only transformed the Pakistani comedy scene but has also catered impactful messages with complete mastery in almost all its episodes.

One of the many factors for its exceptional success is the immensely flamboyant ensemble cast, bringing their A-game to the show, along with the chucklesome script and outstanding storyline. To determine which character is the soul of Bulbulay is an impossible job, for, every actor has pulled extraordinary efforts to make this sitcom achieve a place no other sitcom has ever imagined of.

Renowned actor and musician Khaled Anam has recently joined the cast of Bulbulay. He will be playing Khoobsurat’s father, Siddiqui Sahab aka Papa Jee, replacing legendary actor late Khawaja Akmal. Producer of the show, Nabeel has taken to Instagram to unveil that Papa Jee has become Khaled Anam after undergoing plastic surgery. He will also be getting married in the same episode.

Even in the wake of the ongoing pandemic outbreak, team Bulbulay is making sure to provide an uninterrupted flow of entertainment to the masses while they practice social distancing as directed by both provincial and federal governments.

Which Bulbulay character do you love the most and why? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

