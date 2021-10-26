Bulbulay turns 12, Ayesha Omar, aka Khoobsurat shares endearing anicdotes

Having started as a regular sitcom, Bulbulay went on to garner exceptional praise and love from all horizons of the world for its pristine storyline and out-of-the-box characterization of Nabeel, Khoobsurat, Mahmood Sahab, and Momo. Each character brought a variable, but fascinating energy to the show, making it an absolute hit.

Bulbulay has truly been unrivaled in all these years it was broadcasted and months while it went off the air. No television channel has managed to bring something that could even come close to the stature Bulbulay has carried. The sitcom has not only transformed the Pakistani comedy scene but has also catered impactful messages with complete mastery in almost all its episodes.

The legit Khoobsurat, Ayesha Omar recently took to Instagram to write an endearing note on the occasion of the 12th anniversary of Bulbulay. She wrote, “Episode #1, 12 years ago, today, the first episode of Bulbulay went on air. It was only me, Nabeel and Moodi then. Hina apa hadn’t joined us yet. None of us had any idea what was going to happen to us after that day. 26 episodes later @hinadilpaziroffical joined the family as Nabeel’s mom. Even then, we had absolutely no clue that this little baby of ours would one day become the most watched and the longest running show in Pakistan. We had no inkling that this show would cut across all income groups, all age groups, starting from 2 to 95, unite entire families to come together, to take a break from the serious realities of life and share some laughs. We could never have guessed that children, (even the ones who couldn’t speak properly yet) would come our biggest fan base.”

“We are still in awe. The entire team. For all the love, respect, support, appreciation, prayers and more love that all of you shower upon us. Every single day. We are still baffled by how much you all love watching this show. The obsession. And how it impacts your lives. For the better. We are just so, so, so grateful. Everyday. It’s all Allah. We just continue to put in our best in every episode and leave the rest up to Allah,” she thanked Allah for these successful years of Bulbulay.

About the entire Bulbulay experience, she said, “It’s been a long journey for us as a team and as a family, through our highs and lows, our ups and downs, our good times and bad, but we managed to pull through and after all of it, we are a tight family. A family that accepts each other unconditionally. A family that continue to stay together through everything.”

She extends her gratitude to the fans for the unwavering love, “Today, by the grace of Allah, the show still continues. With the same fervour. The same energy. The same Jazba. I’m just so grateful today. Thank you, thank you, all of you, from the core of my heart. Thank you for loving this baby of ours and us, so much.”

She also posted a video clip from the first episode of Bulbulay which depicts her as “a runaway bride who catches a train to Karachi to live on her own.”

One of the many factors for Bulbulay’s exceptional success is the immensely flamboyant ensemble cast, bringing their A-game to the show, along with the chucklesome script and outstanding storyline. To determine which character is the soul of Bulbulay is an impossible job, for, every actor has pulled extraordinary efforts to make this sitcom achieve a place no other sitcom has ever imagined of.

