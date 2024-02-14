Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet | A Modern Love Story

Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet is a story about two individuals from different backgrounds who unexpectedly fall in love and fight for it.

Iqra Aziz as Freeya is a free-spirited girl who is precious to her family. She belongs to a Memon family.

Hamza Sohail as Farhaad is born and raised in the heart of Karachi. He belongs to a conservative family, which runs a typical catering business.

Raza Samoo as Jojo is Farhaad’s cousin and best friend. He is always there for Farhaad no matter what happens.

Shabbir Jan as Karim Baksh is Farhaad’s father, who owns a Pakwan House in central Karachi and wants to run his business according to his old traditions.

Freeya and Farhad meet in an uncertain situation. However, Farhaad pursues Freeya and will have to fight for his love when things do not go their way.

Falling in love is easy. However, staying in love and working to make it successful comes with a lot of compromises and struggles.

Directed By: Fajr Raza

Written By: Parisa Siddiqui

Cast:

Iqra Aziz

Hamza Sohail

Shabbir Jan

Khalid Anum

Raza Samoo

Zainab Qayyum

Samhan Ghazi

Hira Umar

Shaheera Jalil Albasit

Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 PM, only on ARY Digital.