Jaan e Jahan | Zenith is not as bad as she seems, or is she?

Things have changed drastically in Jaan e Jahan with Kishwer steadfast in slowly poisoning Shehram to make way for her sons, Tabrez and Abdul. She calls her niece to the village to get Shehram to somehow fall in love with her.

With the passage of time and Mahnoor’s arrival in the Haveli, Shehram may have found a new friend. However, their friendship is short-lived, engulfed in doubts and rumors. Shehram and the Haveli lose sight of Mahnoor, who was once the lamp that emerged as the ray of hope in Shehram’s life.

Shehram and Mahnoor are not the only ones falling in love; Zenith has also lost her heart to Shehram. Sure, the reason she was called to the Haveli is to marry Shehram, but once she gets to know the truth about her aunt, Kishwer, she makes sure to take all Shehram’s meals to him, by herself, to minimize the risk of poison or sedatives her aunt was keeping him on. Shehram is also finding a good friend in her.

The entire Abdul’s course completion is also a treat for the drama aficionados. When everyone refuses to listen to him, Shehram not only congratulates his half-brother but also urges him to pursue higher studies. Shehram’s little gesture wins Abdul’s heart and he now knows who his real friend in the Haveli is. From early morning jogs to having discussions, the cute bond of the brothers certainly has a long way to go.

