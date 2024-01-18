Mubashira Jaffer and Mahnoor go head-to-head

From Pyare Afzal to Mere Pas Tum Ho, Ayeza Khan never disappoints us and carries every character elegantly, leaving us unable to stop drooling over her. This time, she is blessing our screens with two different characters: Mubashira Jaffer (MJ) in ‘Mein’ and Mahnoor in ‘Jaan e Jahan.’

Let’s shine a spotlight on MJ, who has already stolen all the spotlight by portraying this strong and confident character. At the start of this series, we all thought that this character was all about ego and aggression. However, now we’ve seen MJ’s compromising behavior towards her in-laws to save her marriage. She stole our hearts by being sweet yet witty in some places where it’s needed.

Ayeza Khan challenged her character, MJ, through her other character Mahnoor in Jaan-e-Jahan. At first glance, Mahnoor appears sweet and innocent, but as her character unfolds, we see how she is outspoken and brave enough to take a stand for herself –and not a crybaby.

Let’s explore what makes MJ and Mahnoor alike:

1. Outspoken

Both MJ and Mahnoor are not shy about expressing themselves. They know when and where to speak up and can stand up for themselves. When they want something, they both give their best to make it happen.

However, MJ, coming from a strong background, can achieve her goals more easily. On the other hand, Mahnoor has to work hard and ask for help to reach her objectives. This shows that they take different routes to pursue what they want in life.

2. Compromising

As the story of Mein unfolds and takes unexpected turns, the softer side of MJ becomes apparent. It becomes evident that she is willing to compromise anything for the sake of her relationship with Zaid to salvage her marriage.

Simultaneously, Mahnoor finds herself in a situation where compromise becomes a significant aspect of her life. She is forced to make sacrifices in her personal life, career, and education to conform to the submissive role expected of her as a daughter by her father. Mahnoor had to make the difficult choice of abandoning her education to enter into a relationship that she did not desire. Furthermore, she had almost married someone against her will and made the additional sacrifice of giving up her career aspirations for the sake of that marriage.

This showcases the challenges and compromises that characters like MJ and Mahnoor face as they navigate the complexities of their lives.

3. Intelligent

Another thing that makes them seem similar is that they are fully aware of how to tackle situations without overreacting and crying over them. If we observe Mubashira and how she handles conflicts, such as the ones between Ayra and Zaid’s father, she remains calm and plays her cards subtly without anyone knowing about it.

In Mahnoor’s case, when her marriage broke off, she faced hatred from her father and taunting from her mother. Despite not receiving proper approval from Shehram for working in a school, and simultaneous demotivation from her father, who insisted that she couldn’t go anywhere and her efforts were useless, she stood firm and calmly handled the situation to achieve what she wanted.

What makes MJ and Mahnoor different from each other?

1. Ego

Mubashira stands out with an ego as big as a mountain, guarding her relationships fiercely, never letting anyone take the spotlight. She’s got tactics up her sleeve, and if someone tries to bring her down, she’s not afraid to strike back.

On the flip side, meet Mahnoor – sweetness personified. No ego, just a heart as light as a feather. Even if someone tries to pull her down, revenge isn’t in her vocabulary. She’s all about spreading kindness, setting her apart from the fiery MJ.

2. Influence

As bold as Mubashira is in Mein, Mahnoor isn’t quite the same. MJ has a strong personality, sometimes harsh, and she holds significant influence due to her father’s wealth and business. This power doesn’t seem to be diminishing any time soon. On the other hand, Mahnoor doesn’t appear to possess the same level of strength. Coming from a lower-middle-class background, she faces societal pressures that limit her boldness. The constraints of her social environment make it challenging for Mahnoor to express herself.

In general, the audience thoroughly enjoys both the characters portrayed by Ayeza Khan. Her strong personality shines through in her performances, captivating viewers. We eagerly anticipate seeing her take on diverse roles in the future, as she continues to grace the screen with her presence and versatility. The audience’s admiration for Ayeza Khan’s characters is a testament to her skill and appeal, and we look forward to witnessing her contribution to various narratives with her unique and compelling performances.