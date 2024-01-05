Whose plan is actually working in ‘Mein’?

Sure, Mubashira is on a plan to create differences between Ayra and Zaid, but is Ayra also planning on doing the same, or is it sheer hatred and revenge for the Asifs in ‘Mein’?

She demands the room be cleared, gives permission to Mubashira to collect her belongings from it with a very proudy hand gesture, ignores her, and now, not only does she turn to the Fakhar group, but she also chooses to go by herself instead of with Zaid.

She refuses to rejoin the Asif Group of companies and despite Zaid and Asif’s disapproval, she keeps going to the rival company. After becoming the marketing manager, she is now trying hard to get the deal away from her in-laws.

On the other hand, Mubashira looks calm. She is just interested in becoming friends with Zaid right now. She gives him company when he is exhausted from Ayra’s behavior towards the entire household, even Zaid himself. From going to work together to having coffee, their camaraderie just keeps growing.

The promo for the next episode reveals Ayra securing the deal for the Fakhar group, while Mubashira is all set to surprise her father-in-law.

How do you think Mein will unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.