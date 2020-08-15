Second day of Catwalk Cares Season 2 emphasises on artistic fashion fims & pioneering designer collections

After a riveting first day of runway recordings for Catwalk Cares Season 2, orchestrated by Frieha Altaf under the aegis of Catwalk Productions & PR, ‘’Catwalk Cares’’ Day Two’s line-up was equally eclectic and electric with collections from pioneering designers; a duo of artistic Fashion films. The three-day ‘Catwalk Cares Virtual Fashion Show – Season 2’ will aired on ARY Zindagi and ARY Digital (YouTube) on August 14,15 & 16 2020.

SADAF MALATERRE

Avant-Garde designer Sadaf Malaterre renowned for her Parisienne flair presented a three-piece capsule collection called ‘Vibration’ whose inspiration was life itself. Employing 100 percent silk chiffons hand-embroidered with sequins and 100 percent silk velvets dovetailed with tissue, the sleek, chic and both classic and contemporary silhouettes traversed a spectrum of colors including olive, burgundy and red offset with bronze and gold details.TV actor and model-muse Nausheen Shah was Malaterre’s special celebrity showstopper.

ZARA SHAHJAHAN

Zara Shahjahan presented a retro- with- a -modern twist Fashion film showcasing pieces from her stunning’ Gota Bridal Collection 2020′ and featuring upcoming model RabbaniaSharjeel. The capsule included an airy raglan-sleeved organza shirt embellished with intricate single resham thread and gota work paired with an embellished raw silk gharara with Hazarbotti details in resham and gota and endnotes with a pink and white net applique dupatta finished with kiran borders. The film also featured Rabbania eloquently fashion a classic Old World candy-pink three-paneled kurta embellished with resham, nakshi , sitara, French knots, and gota work paired with a raw silk shalwar with a Chevron-patterned gota and naksh border complemented with an aqua organza mokash dupatta with intricate French knots and gota detailing. A color-blocked ensemble with a pure raw silk candy-pink three-paneled kurta with an intricately jeweled neckline using stones and pearls finished with handmade tassels paired with a raw silk ivory shalwar and bright tangerine organza dupatta endnoted the retro-chic bridal collection.

NILOFER SHAHID

Pioneering couturier NiloferShahid’s first-ever capsule,’NSEssence’ modeled by Sabeena was inspired by the indubitable regality grandeur and grace of Nilofer Shahid’s Couture, translated into pure unadulterated elegance. Using a medley of the finest fabrics including 100 percent pure Pima cotton, pure woven net, chikan; line cotton, jacquard cotton, organza and, line organza in classic noir-black and essentially vibrant Autumnal hues and imbued with the wunderkind NiloferShahid’s Midas touch, these were transposed onto supremely timeless and chic ensembles for Every woman who wants to look graceful and elegant while attending a brunch or an evening soiree.

ARSALAN IQBAL

Out-of-the-box designer Arsalan Iqbal presented pieces from his ‘Ulta Seedha’ S/S 2020 (Inside Out) collection which was buoyed by the idea of eco-friendly Sustainable Fast Fashion and included inventive and revolutionary two-for-one reversible kurtas in blue, purple and white finely crafted from 100 percent imported cotton to ensure their durability Modeled by actor-model Rohail Peerzada the multi-functional kurtas that also ensure minimum fabric wastage and fewer laundry visits emitted a Boho-Chic day vibe that can easily translate into Glam evening looks.

MAHEEN KARIM:

Popular Red Carpet and celebrity favorite, designer Maheen Karim presented a luxurious and majestic capsule collection of Eastern Occasionwear inspired by the Sub-continental region’s rich heritage modeled and by Rashima Ali. Using pure and sumptuous fabrics, the capsule included modern silhouettes from a contemporary tunic and trouser look to a stunning evening wear sari as well as kaftans and modernized skirt- lehengas in elegantly regal hues from precious dusky golds blending into sparkly taupes and luxuriously encrusted ivories. These objects d’art were delicately embellished to perfection with handcrafted traditional embroidery to render a purely majestic and magical showcase very close to the designer’s own heart.

UMAR SAYEED:

Artisanal pioneering couturier Umar Sayeed showcased an exquisite and graceful capsule, ethereally-entitled’ The Lightness of Being’ Vis a Vis an artistic Fashion film starring TV actor Zara Noor Abbas.

Buoyed by a less-is-more minimalistic aesthetic of earthiness inspired by de-cluttering and spiritual and mental cleansing, the collection of the light occasion, dinner and formal wear crafted from only pure fabrics including pure cotton- silk, net and pure silk were imbued with delicate shades of white and beige for a subtly sensual collection that emitted purity and a veritable lightness of being.

