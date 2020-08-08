Virtual fashion show ‘Catwalk cares season 2’ recorded amid empty benches & stringent safety measures

The stage was set to record Catwalk Cares Virtual Fashion Show Season 2 amid a grand artistic and modern set replete with a sizable runway circular head ramp and perfect lighting at Net Sat Studio Karachi. The ambiance was perfectly produced akin to any other fashion week outside of the Covid-19 pandemic except here there was no riveted audience present and instead, the bleachers were eerily filled with empty wooden benches.

Welcome to Pakistan’s first-ever virtual fashion week – a precursor and a learning-curve- prequel for fashion weeks in the near future – whose Day One was successfully recorded on August 4th, 2020 for later virtual transmission. Catwalk Cares Virtual Fashion Show Season 2 will air on ARY Zindagi TV worldwide into 3-days format and on ARY Digital for its YouTube transmission under the aegis of ARY as the Official Media Partner on this Independence Day.

“I have to thank and give credit to my friend Asad-ul-Haq (ace advertising filmmaker/director; producer and founder of District 19 and Ambience Films) for suggesting to present Catwalk Cares Season 2 on a ramp. It was his idea, not mine. This time we faced a myriad of challenges including a change of venue during our initial recording during EID due to not obtaining a NOC and then having to create another set elsewhere while keeping designers calm and engaged,” explained Frieha Altaf. CEO of Catwalk Event Management & Productions. Those who were in attendance were a selected number of Media including leading bloggers who attended the show recordings at different time slots in order to follow the stringent SOPs. Likewise, designers and brands along with their models were also assigned separate intervals so as to avoid crowding.

“Participants were instructed to wear masks, keep a social distance and keep on using hand sanitizers when off-camera and continuously urged to remain safe'” explained Altaf about the strict safety measures enforced during the recordings.

Related: Frieha Altaf Travels Mexico To Represent Pakistan

Redolent of Fashion Week entertainment singer Ali Tariq of ‘Bekha Na’ from ‘Parey Hut Love’ performed the world premiere of new song “Chaho Na” while popular Folk-Rock singer Natasha Baig performed the song ‘Kaseria’ for one of the participating brands Kayseria.

Likewise, Catwalk Cares Season 2 is proud to bring on board Chocolatto as its Presenting Partner; FM 89 as its Radio Partner; KFC as the Official Food Partner; Aquafina as the Beverage Partner and Douxo as the Official Hair Partner, SABS Salon is the official Makeup and Hairstylist while Samiya Ansari of SABS is the Wardrobe Stylist and fashion editor who will help guide and oversee looks.

Stay tuned for more updates from Catwalk Cares Season 2. What are your views on the story? have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments