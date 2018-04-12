Frieha Altaf Travels Mexico To Represent Pakistan

The fashion and PR mogul, Frieha Altaf has done an unmatchable amount of subtle work for the fashion industry of Pakistan, from extravagant fashion walks to flabbergasting fashion shows. The magnate has also collaborated with fellow fashionistas and artistes to make an anthem for the social cause ‘#MeinBhi‘. This campaign is a counterpart of the international ‘#MeToo’ movement, which has been instigated to undermine sexual misconduct and gender inequality.

While all fashion icons were totally involved in Pakistan’s Summer Fashion Week, Frieha Altaf was in another continent to attend something immensely essential. We will take you to the journey our favorite fashion influencer has been to.

She posts herself, standing at the airport, all set to take a flight to Mexico.

Mexican beaches are all for a win when you need to relax after a jetlag. Here she stands, on the shore, enthralling the beach vibes.

Making friends is what PR patrons do. She stands here with Parisheh James, whom she calls as her daughter in the neighborhood.

She sits in a rather extravagant scenery depicting greenest of nature along with a huge blue bench.

Moving forward to reveal an important determinant of her entire trip. She wears a sash here, entitled, Pakistan, since she is an ambassador of Pakistan in the Destination Wedding Planners Congress, 2018 (DWPC).

She posts a photo captioning, “Feels like a beauty contest but the best of the best event planners!” with a representative from Hong Kong.

Here, she looks uber contented by her recent visit to Mexico. She not only loves the admirable sights, her love for the ‘best people’ is also commendable, and this boomerang proves the above statement just right.

She posts a photo of herself, having a fabulous time with the extraordinary event planners from across the world. The amount of happiness oozing out of her is at infinity, for sure.

Seems like the fashionista is all in to bring pride to the nation and its fashion fraternity every day. We are proud of you Frieha! More power to you!

