Stars admire policemen who stopped the Stock Exchange attack

At least 11 people were killed and several others injured after four terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday. According to police, those killed included the four attackers. Six security officials and one citizen were martyred and four attackers killed when the terrorists opened fire and tossed a grenade at the entrance to the PSX building.

Following the incident, Pakistani celebrities took to social media to pay homage to the policemen Muhammad Rafiq and Khalil who neutralized the attackers.

Singer Farhan Saeed wrote, “No amount of gratitude is enough to thank the security personnel deployed outside the Karachi Stock Exchange who today averted what could have been a bloodbath – we shall forever remain indebted!”

Hamza Ali Abbasi showered blessing and prayers for the heroes, “What a resilient nation we have become. So happy and proud to know that even during the attack on KSE, the traders decided not to stop trading even for a second. May Allah bless the shaheeds and those who defended us.”

The acclaimed singer Salman Ahmed said the policemen should be given the promotion for their brave act. “#SindhPolice khalil & Rafiq should be promoted & given medals of valour,” he wrote.

Ali Zafar and Naveed Raza also thanked the heroes.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan has no qualms that Monday’s terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was orchestrated in India. PM Khan said the attack was similar to terrorism incidents taking place in Mumbai. “We have no doubt that this [attack] was carried out by India.”

