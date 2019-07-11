Celebrities display their impeccable meme game after NZ-IND Semi-Final

The world went upside down for the Indian cricket team fans yesterday when team India lost the battle to get into the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Leaving no stones unturned, Pakistani fans took to Twitter to pay homage to the New Zealand team for getting into the final and most importantly, for taking Pakistan’s revenge.

Although the game was scheduled for 9th July, but due to rain, the game was postponed till 10th July. It had been continued from where it was halted.

The match occurred as a massive blow to the Indian spectators when their pivotal batsmen were sent back to the pavilion one after another by the Black Caps.

Pakistanis are known for their next level ‘Meme game’ and on Wednesday after the loss of India, they proved it to be just a mere understatement. Twitter was full of banters and satire by Pakistanis for all the right reasons.

Let’s have a look at a few memes that caught our eye after yesterday’s match.

India has won the Tea Cup ??

.#INDvNZL pic.twitter.com/BPJqdxzBS4 — Rabia Tweets (@RabiaTweets1) July 10, 2019

Gym jaane walay or Pizzay burger khanay walay dono hi final se bahir hain. #INDvNZL pic.twitter.com/ugvpUfwdSy — Adil Qureshi (@AdilQureshi_) July 10, 2019

We are the legit kings and queens of memes. We bet you would agree.

Still We can offer them Tea. Will be fantastic and they can take the cup with them ????????????#CWC19 #INDvNZL #NZvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/erjpiGhgog — ???? Ammara Mehdi (@Ammara__Younas) July 10, 2019

A few Indians have also expressed sorrow by the end of the first Semi-final.

Pakistani celebrities have also taken to Twitter to show their love for Pakistan, and now for New Zealand.

Why does this feel like some kind of poetic justice? — adnanmalik (@adnanmalik) July 10, 2019

The tea was fantastic — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) July 10, 2019

Aoo hamsayeo mill kay pizzay burger khatay hai ???? #INDvsNZ — Mirza Gohar Rasheed (@GoharRsd) July 10, 2019

Pakistan Zindabad????????#WorldCupSemiFinal shukriya Allah miyan???? — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) July 10, 2019

Congratulations to the Black Caps for a thrilling victory. Proves how unpredictable cricket can be. But on the day the better team won. ????????

So guess who I am supporting to win the World Cup now ?#IndVsNewZealand #CWC19OldTrafford — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) July 10, 2019

Whose tweet did you like the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

