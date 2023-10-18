Celebrities voice support for Palestine, appeal to end Israel’s apartheid

The ongoing conflict in Palestine is a heart-wrenching tragedy that has left a profound scar on the world’s conscience. The injustice and suffering endured by the people of palestine, particularly the displacement and loss of life especially among women and children, is a source of profound sorrow and empathy. It is a story of broken promises, shattered dreams, and lives forever altered by violence and oppression.

Read: Celebrities standing up for Syria

Following the non-stop rain of bombs, including the ones with white phosphorus, international and Pakistani celebrities have taken to social media to denounce the act of barbarism and Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians, calling out the international community for prompt and strict action.

ARY Digital

PalestineThe pain and suffering of the Palestinian people, who yearn for freedom, self-determination, and peace, are a constant reminder of the urgent need for a just and lasting resolution to this seemingly endless conflict.

Read Later: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid get death threats

The world must never forget the cries of anguish and the tears of those who have witnessed the horrors of conflict and oppression in this region. It is a collective responsibility to work towards a future where the words “apartheid” and “displacement” are no longer associated with this deeply wounded land. The longing for peace and justice for Palestinians is an aspiration that must unite us all in a shared commitment to healing the wounds of the past and building a more safe future for them.

You might also like
Blogs

Nadaan Dil by the melodic Azaan Sami Khan is out now!

Blogs

You may find ‘Sukoon’ in the most unusual of places

Blogs

Dil Hi Tou Hai | Does love vary in different circumstances?

Blogs

ARY wins big at LSA 2023

[X] Close