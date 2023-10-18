Celebrities voice support for Palestine, appeal to end Israel’s apartheid

The ongoing conflict in Palestine is a heart-wrenching tragedy that has left a profound scar on the world’s conscience. The injustice and suffering endured by the people of palestine, particularly the displacement and loss of life especially among women and children, is a source of profound sorrow and empathy. It is a story of broken promises, shattered dreams, and lives forever altered by violence and oppression.

Following the non-stop rain of bombs, including the ones with white phosphorus, international and Pakistani celebrities have taken to social media to denounce the act of barbarism and Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians, calling out the international community for prompt and strict action.

When the unimaginable becomes reality… What else needs to happen for the powerful & mighty to intervene and pay heed to this genocide? Not a moment passing by without prayers for our brothers, sisters & children in Palestine. May Allah ease their suffering pic.twitter.com/ms7pfBR36k — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) October 18, 2023

????? ?? ???? ????? ???? ?? ?????? ?? ????? ???? ??? ???. A song to raise voice and save children in Palestine and stop the war pic.twitter.com/KWHhPUCMPI — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) October 16, 2023

I wish I wish I wish.. https://t.co/1atOc19sCf — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) October 15, 2023

“War is a place where young people who don’t know each other & don’t hate each other, kill each other, based on decisions made by old people who know each other & hate each other, but don’t kill each other…”-Paul Valéry

Just read this & had to share! MAY PEACE PREVAIL !!????… — URWA TUL WUSQUA HOCANE (@VJURWA) October 12, 2023

So what if I never get to audition for that Hollywood special everyone thinks they have a shot at, so what if I never again get a commercial for a multi national or become the face of the big beauty-brand. When my descendants look back at this years from now, they’ll find me on… — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) October 13, 2023

When the stories stop coming out, just know that there’s either no access to internet or there’s no one left on that piece of earth to report what befell them.#GazaGenocide

These are extremely dark times, being silent means you’re contributing to the worse nightmare the world… — MAWRA HUSSAIN (@MawraHocane) October 15, 2023

I stand with Palestine ???????? ?? ????? — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) October 15, 2023

Israel bombed a hospital, a HOSPITAL! killing more than 500 people. This is a WAR CRIME! — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) October 18, 2023

Pray for Palestine ???????????? #FreePalestine ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

??????????????????????????????????????????????????????

????????????????????????????????????????????????????

?????????????????????????????????????????????????

????????????????????????????????????????????????????

??????????????????????????????????????????????????????

???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Iqra Aziz (@iiqraziz) October 11, 2023

From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free! InshaAllah ???????? — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 13, 2023

If you bomb a hospital. And still claim to be the victim. Speechless. — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 17, 2023

Disturbing images & videos shatter my heart. My deepest sympathies to our brothers, sisters, and little kids. This is not about Muslims VS Jews, it’s humanity VS illegal mass murder. Pray for Palestine. Speak out and raise awareness using your platforms. ???? #StandForHumanity — sehar khan (@iamseharkhan) October 15, 2023

#saynotogenocide Those who are silent. Speak up. Have a conscience. No human being who believes in human values, whether Jew or Muslim, can ever advocate any killing of innocent people on any side. Stand up for humanity. #GazaCity #Israel #PalestineGenocide #HumanityFirst https://t.co/WOcL90SDUe — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 17, 2023

I’m horrified to see the bombing of al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza and unequivocally condemn it. I urge the Israeli government to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and reiterate the call for a ceasefire. I am directing $300K to three charities helping Palestinian people under attack. pic.twitter.com/JiIPfnTUvY — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) October 17, 2023

The pain and suffering of the Palestinian people, who yearn for freedom, self-determination, and peace, are a constant reminder of the urgent need for a just and lasting resolution to this seemingly endless conflict.

The world must never forget the cries of anguish and the tears of those who have witnessed the horrors of conflict and oppression in this region. It is a collective responsibility to work towards a future where the words “apartheid” and “displacement” are no longer associated with this deeply wounded land. The longing for peace and justice for Palestinians is an aspiration that must unite us all in a shared commitment to healing the wounds of the past and building a more safe future for them.