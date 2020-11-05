Top celebs to join advisory board on Kashmir cause

Renowned media and sports personalities have been invited to join the Cultural, Heritage and Sports Advisory Board for Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir. This board has been formed by the Kashmir Committee’s Chairman, Shehryar Afridi.

He wrote, “I am pleased to announce formation of an Advisory Board for #KashmirCommittee comprising of top professionals from cinematic & sports spheres. This board will advise on measures to preserve & nurture heritage, culture & sports of #Jammu&Kashmir and its amalgamation with Pakistan.”

The advisory board will be a creative alliance of some of Pakistan’s top media personalities from the country’s television, cinematic, and sporting spheres, and will aim at promoting Pakistan’s cultural richness both at home and abroad in a bid to project a soft image of the country.

In line with Pakistan’s long-standing position, a key aim of the board will be to project Kashmir in light of its sovereignty and liberty, as well as the welfare of its people

Humayun Saeed, Saba Qamar, Fahad Mustafa, Atif Aslam, Anwar Maqsood, Shaan Shahid, Ali Azmat, Saira Kazmi, Rahat Fateh Ali, Hadika Kiani, Shehzad Roy, Humaima Malick, Yousaf Salahuddin, Shaniera Akram, Adnan Siddiqui, Bilal Ashraf, Samina Peerzada and Shafqat Amanat Ali have been invited to join the advisory board.

CEO of ARY Digital Network Mr. Jerjees Seja, along with filmmaker Ammara Hikmat and Momina Duraid has been chosen for the advisory role. Directors Nadeem Baig, Syed Noor, and Bilal Lashari are also on the list.

Coming to sports Aisam ul Haq, Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan, Maria Toorpakai, Wasim Akram, Sana Mir, and Karishma Ali have been invited to join and will be notified soon.

In a letter addressed to one of the advisory board members, Shehryar Afridi mentions, “To promote our cultural heritage and preserve our cultural legacy, we have decided to make you part of our advisory board on culture, heritage & sports.”

The first meeting of the advisory board is scheduled for mid-November.

