Celebrities pen heartfelt notes for legendary actor Abid Ali

Following a serious liver disorder, veteran actor Abid Ali passed away on Thursday in Karachi. The 67-year-old thespian was admitted in a private hospital since Monday.

His daughters, Iman Ali and Rahma Ali took to social media asking their fans and the fans of Abid Ali to pray for his speedy recovery. On Tuesday, the duo refuted all rumors of his demise, asking the mainstream and digital media outlets to avoid escalating false news.

However, Rahma posted a statement on social media confirming the news of his death on Thursday. Following his final exit, abundant Pakistani stars also took to social media to speak about their memories with him.

Cheekh protagonist Saba Qamar is short of words to describe the loss Pakistani media industry has endured.

“I will never forget the warmth and respect you gave me. Our country has not only lost a legend today but an asset as well,” writes the Parchi star, Hareem Farooq.

Some celebrities posted such beautiful photos with the ‘Ghayal’ actor.

A few other grief-stricken actors expressed sorrow and love for the actor amid an abundance of prayers.

It is with great sadness,I heard of the passing of Abid Ali Sahib. A great actor, a great director &above all a wonderful human being. Many fond memories of working with him. His presence in the industry will be sorely missed. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat.Ameen — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) September 5, 2019

Our very dear and senior actor and friend ABID ALI sahab has passed away. Inna lillahe wa inna ilaehe rajioon.

May Allah bless his soul and reward him a place in jannat, aameen

This is a sad moment for us. — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) September 5, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear about Abid Ali sahab’s death. A legendary actor and a man with a heart of gold. May Allah bless him with jannat and give his family, fans and our industry the strength to bear this tremendous loss. We will miss you sir and your work will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/nEKr3HYDO8 — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) September 5, 2019

Abid Ali will be missed . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un ! Prayers for him and pray Sabr for his family — HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) September 5, 2019

Abid Sahab will be remembered ! Praying for him and his loved ones. Inallahe wa inna ilayhe rajeoun. — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) September 5, 2019

Farewell #AbidAli sb…a legend in all aspects.Father figure to so many…

Thank you for teaching me,& making gourmet noodles in Ziarat . pic.twitter.com/FQXbLBTEGK — Dr. Muzna Ebrahim (@MuznaEbrahim) September 5, 2019

#AbidAli sahab your legacy has inspired millions of actors like me ???????? I had the honour to work with you, To be enlightened by your craft thankyou sir. In the end all actors have to exist the stage thou I wish the show went on for little longer you will surly be missed R.I.P ???? — Mirza Gohar Rasheed (@GoharRsd) September 6, 2019

His daughter, Iman Ali shared details of his funeral.

Born in Quetta, he is a recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance. The veteran actor rose to prominence with Amjad Islam Amjad’s play Waris. His last TV drama appearance was for ARY Digital’s Apnay Huwaye Paraye. He worked in various dramas and movies ever since. He is known for his spectacular performance in ARY Digital’s Tootay Huay Taaray alongside Noman Ijaz.

