Celebrities pen heartfelt notes for legendary actor Abid Ali
Following a serious liver disorder, veteran actor Abid Ali passed away on Thursday in Karachi. The 67-year-old thespian was admitted in a private hospital since Monday.
His daughters, Iman Ali and Rahma Ali took to social media asking their fans and the fans of Abid Ali to pray for his speedy recovery. On Tuesday, the duo refuted all rumors of his demise, asking the mainstream and digital media outlets to avoid escalating false news.
However, Rahma posted a statement on social media confirming the news of his death on Thursday. Following his final exit, abundant Pakistani stars also took to social media to speak about their memories with him.
Cheekh protagonist Saba Qamar is short of words to describe the loss Pakistani media industry has endured.
Today our industry lost a gem. Words can surely not express the loss of Abid Ali Sir. Working with him in Bunty I love you was an unforgettable experience. He always brought so much light to everyone around him. Such a legend. You’ll be missed Sir #AbidAli #RestInPeaceAbidSir ????
“I will never forget the warmth and respect you gave me. Our country has not only lost a legend today but an asset as well,” writes the Parchi star, Hareem Farooq.
Still can’t believe you’re gone! From diyar e dil to heer maan ja, #abidali sir, you’ve been a mentor, a kind teacher, an inspiration, a friend and a huge supporter. You’ve always encouraged me to do my best. I will never forget the warmth and respect you gave me. Our country has not only lost a legend today but an asset aswell! The whole country mourns today. Words can’t describe how much you’ll be missed but the legacy you leave behind will live forever. Its been a pleasure and an honour to have worked with you, to learn so much from you. Thank you We all pray that Allah grants you the highest of ranks in Janat! Ameen You will always be my Agha jaan ????
Some celebrities posted such beautiful photos with the ‘Ghayal’ actor.
?????? ?????? ????????? ???????? ????????? . Words cannot express the deep sorrow I feel on your passing. I am numbed and in disbelief. You have been kind, patient, encouraging. You’ve been so much more than a mentor, and inspiration, a guide, a legend, a senior. You have been a friend. The world will remember you as Abid Ali Saab, the greatest of us. For me, you will always be my Agha Jaan. . Farewell you lovely man. May you shine on brighter in heaven insha Allah. It has been the honour of my life to have worked alongside you, and to have been in your company. You will be missed. May Allah grant you the highest place in Jannah, ameen. #gonetosoon #abidali #aghajaan ????
The first and last time I met with him at iman’s wedding. What a fan moment it was and the best it shall remain. The most star struck I’ve ever been. What a presence, what an actor and what a man. You’ll forever be dearly missed, sir. I’m sure you’re rocking the heavens. Another star in the sky. #abidAli
Huge loss to our industry today. Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Sir Abid Ali. It was an absolute pleasure to work with him in Diyar e Dil and will cherish that experience forever. Truly we have lost a legend today, someone who can never be replaced. May ALLAH bless him the highest rank in Jannah and give his family the strength to bear this tremendous loss, Ameen. Gone but never forgotten…????
A few other grief-stricken actors expressed sorrow and love for the actor amid an abundance of prayers.
Memories of an icon……..Abid sahab may Allah ta'ala grant you a beautiful abode in jannat ul firdaus????you have left behind so much to learn from…..? #abidali #hinakhwajabayat #tumhokehchup #sardarjamalkhan #bibijonum #dilara #nawabsalahuddin #khanum #sanam #shabnam #mrsshaukatqureshi #geoentertainment #bolentertainment #humtv #pakistanidrama #icon #legend #actor
I can't believe he is gone… heartbroken to hear of his passing. I was lucky enough to work with Abid Ali sahab in Tajdeede Wafa. I remember being awestruck the first time I met him on set. He was someone I have looked up to as an incredible artist, a legend and someone who always had kind words and wisdom to offer. He will be missed and remembered always. May he rest in peace. . #rip #abidali
“We all die. The goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.” Rest In Peace- ?????? ?????? ????????? ???????? ?????????? Legend Abid Ali you shall live on through your legacy- your family and your fraternity! #abidaliactor #abidali #legend #actor #rip #youshallliveon
It is with great sadness,I heard of the passing of Abid Ali Sahib. A great actor, a great director &above all a wonderful human being. Many fond memories of working with him. His presence in the industry will be sorely missed. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat.Ameen
— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) September 5, 2019
Our very dear and senior actor and friend ABID ALI sahab has passed away. Inna lillahe wa inna ilaehe rajioon.
May Allah bless his soul and reward him a place in jannat, aameen
This is a sad moment for us.
— Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) September 5, 2019
You will be remembered.#RIP #AbidAli pic.twitter.com/St4qmSarIu
— Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) September 5, 2019
Deeply saddened to hear about Abid Ali sahab’s death. A legendary actor and a man with a heart of gold. May Allah bless him with jannat and give his family, fans and our industry the strength to bear this tremendous loss. We will miss you sir and your work will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/nEKr3HYDO8
— Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) September 5, 2019
Abid Ali will be missed . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un ! Prayers for him and pray Sabr for his family
— HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) September 5, 2019
Abid Sahab will be remembered ! Praying for him and his loved ones. Inallahe wa inna ilayhe rajeoun.
— Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) September 5, 2019
Farewell #AbidAli sb…a legend in all aspects.Father figure to so many…
Thank you for teaching me,& making gourmet noodles in Ziarat . pic.twitter.com/FQXbLBTEGK
— Dr. Muzna Ebrahim (@MuznaEbrahim) September 5, 2019
#AbidAli sahab your legacy has inspired millions of actors like me ???????? I had the honour to work with you, To be enlightened by your craft thankyou sir. In the end all actors have to exist the stage thou I wish the show went on for little longer you will surly be missed R.I.P ????
— Mirza Gohar Rasheed (@GoharRsd) September 6, 2019
His daughter, Iman Ali shared details of his funeral.
Born in Quetta, he is a recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance. The veteran actor rose to prominence with Amjad Islam Amjad’s play Waris. His last TV drama appearance was for ARY Digital’s Apnay Huwaye Paraye. He worked in various dramas and movies ever since. He is known for his spectacular performance in ARY Digital’s Tootay Huay Taaray alongside Noman Ijaz.
