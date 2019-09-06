Celebrities pen heartfelt notes for legendary actor Abid Ali

Following a serious liver disorder, veteran actor Abid Ali passed away on Thursday in Karachi. The 67-year-old thespian was admitted in a private hospital since Monday.

His daughters, Iman Ali and Rahma Ali took to social media asking their fans and the fans of Abid Ali to pray for his speedy recovery. On Tuesday, the duo refuted all rumors of his demise, asking the mainstream and digital media outlets to avoid escalating false news.

However, Rahma posted a statement on social media confirming the news of his death on Thursday. Following his final exit, abundant Pakistani stars also took to social media to speak about their memories with him.

Abid AliCheekh protagonist Saba Qamar is short of words to describe the loss Pakistani media industry has endured.

“I will never forget the warmth and respect you gave me. Our country has not only lost a legend today but an asset as well,” writes the Parchi star, Hareem Farooq.

Some celebrities posted such beautiful photos with the ‘Ghayal’ actor.

A few other grief-stricken actors expressed sorrow and love for the actor amid an abundance of prayers.

I still can’t blv ths ????we will miss you ????????

His daughter, Iman Ali shared details of his funeral.

Born in Quetta, he is a recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance. The veteran actor rose to prominence with Amjad Islam Amjad’s play Waris. His last TV drama appearance was for ARY Digital’s Apnay Huwaye Paraye. He worked in various dramas and movies ever since. He is known for his spectacular performance in ARY Digital’s Tootay Huay Taaray alongside Noman Ijaz. 

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

