Celebrities react to heart wrenching Peshawar Blast

The death toll in the Peshawar blast has climbed to 92 after 22 more bodies were retrieved from the wreckage by the rescue teams, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting the deputy commissioner.

Security officials said the explosion took place around 1:40 pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered because the roof of the mosque caved in. The rescue operation is still underway at the mosque site to retrieve the victims.

Pakistani celebrities took to social media to voice their protest and react to the atrocious Peshawar blast. Let’s have a look at a few tweets.

Peshawar blast ????

Prayers for Peshawar. — Sajal Ali (@Iamsajalali) January 30, 2023

I pray for Peshawar. My heart breaks for humanity. — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) January 31, 2023

Time to start fresh anti terror campaign against these ……. #Peshawarunderattack pic.twitter.com/gBBbr7In4X — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) January 30, 2023

Peshawar ???? — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 30, 2023

Yeh kaunsay musalmaan hein jow masjidon ko shaheed kertay hein bhai? Kahan likha hai? Humein bhi pata chalay #Peshawar — Armeena ? (@ArmeenaRK) January 30, 2023

Extremely tragic news from Peshawar… Praying for the martyrs, the injured and their families… May Allah always keep our Pakistan safe. Hoping for swift action from authorities against these elements wanting to disrupt peace & stability — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) January 30, 2023

Praying for those injured in the blast in #Peshawar. Unspeakable crime attacking a place of worship. Spare the innocent for Allah’s sake. They were just offering namaz peacefully. T*rrorists have no conscience, no religion. — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) January 30, 2023

'Strict condemnation, prayers, solidarity', rinse repeat.

– from every government's playbook. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) January 30, 2023

Ya Allah Reham ???? #Peshawarunderattack — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) January 30, 2023

Peshawar ????

sending love to all the affected families!

Ya Allah rehem ????????#Peshawar — MAWRA HUSSAIN (@MawraHocane) January 30, 2023

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted, ensuring he has the victims and their families in his thoughts.

Canadians strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on worshipers in Peshawar, Pakistan. My thoughts are with the victims and those who are grieving during this terribly difficult time. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2023

The political leadership of the country including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president, Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Imran Khan, former NA speaker Asad Qaiser and others have strongly condemned the terror attack and vowed to give exemplary punishment to those involved in it.

The political leadership extended their prayers and condolences go to the victims’ families.