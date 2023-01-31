Celebrities react to heart wrenching Peshawar Blast

The death toll in the Peshawar blast has climbed to 92 after 22 more bodies were retrieved from the wreckage by the rescue teams, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting the deputy commissioner.

Security officials said the explosion took place around 1:40 pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered because the roof of the mosque caved in. The rescue operation is still underway at the mosque site to retrieve the victims.

Pakistani celebrities took to social media to voice their protest and react to the atrocious Peshawar blast. Let’s have a look at a few tweets.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted, ensuring he has the victims and their families in his thoughts.

The political leadership of the country including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president, Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Imran Khan, former NA speaker Asad Qaiser and others have strongly condemned the terror attack and vowed to give exemplary punishment to those involved in it.

The political leadership extended their prayers and condolences go to the victims’ families.

