Karl Lagerfeld leaves behind a cat who could get his $200 Million fortune!

Have you ever seen a fluffy white Burmese cat inherit a whopping amount of $200 Million? Perhaps now you would. The eight-years-old pampered cat, Choupette Lagerfeld has been enjoying a luxurious lifestyle eating in legit silver plates ever since her father, Karl Lagerfeld got her from his model friend, Baptiste Giabiconi back in 2011.

May Daddy @KarlLagerfeld’s memory live on forever through his work and may we never forget the creative genius who now sits in heaven beside Mommy Coco Chanel. https://t.co/TiEVJ73uRL pic.twitter.com/TG6rOgJTnO — Choupette Lagerfeld (@ChoupettesDiary) February 19, 2019

After the demise of her father on Tuesday, the creative director of the acclaimed fashion brand, Chanel, Choupette could now inherit a chunk from Karl’s estimated $200 Million fortune. A while ago, the fashion mogul talked about making sure of Choupette living the luxurious life she has been accustomed to, accompanied by her own security guard along with two maids.

Once the designer had hinted the same to the French television saying, “Choupette is a rich girl.” Shedding light towards $3 Million she earned doing German car brand and Japanese cosmetic brand advertisements he said, “She has her own fortune.”

Choupette has also become a fashion icon for abundant reasons having over 208,000 followers on Instagram. She has also portrayed as the hero of a book entitled, ‘Choupette: The Private Life of a High-Flying Fashion Cat’ enveloped in the arms of Linda Evangelista. The book also delineates recipes of her favorite meals cooked at some best restaurants across Paris.

According to Karl’s official Instagram account, “The House of KARL LAGERFELD shares, with deep emotion and sadness, the passing of its creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, on February 19, 2019, in Paris, France. He was one of the most influential and celebrated designers of the 21st century and an iconic, universal symbol of style. Driven by a phenomenal sense of creativity, Karl was passionate, powerful and intensely curious. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as one of the greatest designers of our time, and there are no words to express how much he will be missed.”

