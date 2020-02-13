Here’s the concert lineup for Ariel ARY Feast 2020

In the city of lights, Beach View Park, specifically in the Clifton area is all set to shine rather brighter than the entire city from the 14th to 16th February. All this anticipation and excitement is due to the second installment of the well-celebrated Ariel ARY Feast. Last year, the event exhibited just the right amount of oomph to gather a footfall of at least 100,000 people in just four days of its existence.

The festival offered abundant food and beverage stalls that remained crowded throughout these days, for their variety of taste and succulent aroma. But the feast was not just about food, it also accumulated top-notch Pakistani and International artists enthralling an uber lively audience. The singers ranged from Shazia Khushk, Saleem Javed and Sajjad Ali, to Asim Azhar, Farhan Saeed and the international sensation, Josh.

The greatest family festival of Pakistan is here to sweep you off your feet again, and it has announced the lineup for all its concerts. These concerts will be comprised of local and international singers from the surreal, Asim Azhar and the magical Farhan Saeed, to the legendary Sajjad Ali.

Global sensation UK Sahara will also electrify the event with their presence. They took to social media to announce the band will perform on their upbeat numbers including Lal Ghagra and Billo Hai in Ariel ARY Feast.

The girl with a soulful voice Natasha Baig and the soothing Ali Tariq will also keep the audience grooving on songs like Ya Maula and Behka Na respectively.

Ariel ARY Feast will start on Friday after 2:00 PM. Get there as early as possible tomorrow, to experience three days of infinite fun and delicious food, of course.

