Here’s what went down at PISA 2020

Award functions are important to celebrities, and to every entertainment enthusiast for that matter. These events are organized to pay respect to the talent these artists possess and the effort they exert. The Pakistani entertainment industry has its share of award functions every now and then. A few shows are organized in Pakistan, while the others take place in other parts of the world. Likewise, our entertainment fraternity has experienced the first Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) last Friday, and it was pristine and unique in its own way. The event held at the Coca-Cola Arena located at City Walk, Dubai.

PISA 2020 was an amalgamation of television, cinema, music, dance, fashion, and social media. The jury included Frieha Altaf, Javed Sheikh, Saher Sheikh, Alina Talha, Faraz Hamidi, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Suhail Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari, Maria Faisal and Omair Alavi.

The award function also honored legendary actors on their decades of unwavering success. Here’s the list of all the accolades that were given on the prestigious evening filled with glamor.

Best TV Play – Meray Paas Tum Ho

Best TV Play Director – Meray Paas Tum Ho (Nadeem Baig)

Best TV Writer – Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar – Meray Paas Tum Ho

Best TV Actor – Humayun Saeed – Meray Paas Tum Ho

Best TV Actress – Ayeza Khan – Meray Paas Tum Ho

Original Soundtrack – Meray Paas Tum Ho

Best Song of the Year – Baari by Bilal Saeed & Momina Mustehsan

Song of the Year (Critic) – Umair Jaswal – Chal Raha hoon

Best Actor (Critic) – Adnan Siddiqui – Meray Paas Tum

Best Actress (Critic) – Sana Javed – Ruswai

Best Actor in Comedy Role – Adnan Samad Khan – Ehd-e-wafa

Best Actress in Comedy Role – Nadia Afghan – Suno Chanda

Life Time Achievement Award (Male) – Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Mustafa Qureshi

Life Time Achievement Award (Female) – Sangeeta

Special Contribution to Pakistani Cinema – Reema Khan

Best Picture – Superstar

Actor in a Leading Role – Sheheryar Munawar – Parey Hut Love

Actress in a Leading Role – Mahira Khan – Superstar

Actor in Supporting Role – Ahmed Ali Butt – Parey Hut Love

Actress in Supporting Role – Zara Noor Abbas – Parey Hut Love

Cinematographer – Salman Razzaq – Parey Hut Love

Director – Asim Raza – Parey Hut Love

Music – Azaan Sami Khan – Superstar

Best Models – Sadaf Kanwal

Best Designer – Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY)

Instagram Influencer/Blogger – Hira Attique

Prankster YouTuber – P4 Pakao

Vlogger – Zaid Ali

YouTuber – Ducky Bhai

Apart from the major victory of Meray Paas Tum Ho, singer Ali Zafar captivated the audience by singing his popular song Chal Dil Mere meanwhile Hira Mani also showed off her singing prowess with Meray Paas Tum Ho OST. PISA 2020 started off with Sarah Khan’s rendition of Pakistan’s National Anthem. The diva, Sara Loren paid tribute to the actresses of yesteryear in a performance and Sarwat Gillani danced with her husband for the first time in any award function, making it a memorable evening.

Celebrities lauded the organizers for designing such an event where the entire industry could meet and have a fun time, that too at an international destination.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

