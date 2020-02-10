Here’s what went down at PISA 2020
Award functions are important to celebrities, and to every entertainment enthusiast for that matter. These events are organized to pay respect to the talent these artists possess and the effort they exert. The Pakistani entertainment industry has its share of award functions every now and then. A few shows are organized in Pakistan, while the others take place in other parts of the world. Likewise, our entertainment fraternity has experienced the first Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) last Friday, and it was pristine and unique in its own way. The event held at the Coca-Cola Arena located at City Walk, Dubai.
Related: PISA 2020 | An evening of glamour and grandeur
PISA 2020 was an amalgamation of television, cinema, music, dance, fashion, and social media. The jury included Frieha Altaf, Javed Sheikh, Saher Sheikh, Alina Talha, Faraz Hamidi, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Suhail Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari, Maria Faisal and Omair Alavi.
View this post on Instagram
The award function also honored legendary actors on their decades of unwavering success. Here’s the list of all the accolades that were given on the prestigious evening filled with glamor.
Best TV Play – Meray Paas Tum Ho
Best TV Play Director – Meray Paas Tum Ho (Nadeem Baig)
Best TV Writer – Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar – Meray Paas Tum Ho
Best TV Actor – Humayun Saeed – Meray Paas Tum Ho
View this post on Instagram
Best TV Actress – Ayeza Khan – Meray Paas Tum Ho
Original Soundtrack – Meray Paas Tum Ho
Best Song of the Year – Baari by Bilal Saeed & Momina Mustehsan
View this post on Instagram
Song of the Year (Critic) – Umair Jaswal – Chal Raha hoon
Best Actor (Critic) – Adnan Siddiqui – Meray Paas Tum
Best Actress (Critic) – Sana Javed – Ruswai
View this post on Instagram
Best Actor in Comedy Role – Adnan Samad Khan – Ehd-e-wafa
Best Actress in Comedy Role – Nadia Afghan – Suno Chanda
Life Time Achievement Award (Male) – Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Mustafa Qureshi
View this post on Instagram
Life Time Achievement Award (Female) – Sangeeta
Special Contribution to Pakistani Cinema – Reema Khan
Best Picture – Superstar
View this post on Instagram
Actor in a Leading Role – Sheheryar Munawar – Parey Hut Love
Actress in a Leading Role – Mahira Khan – Superstar
Actor in Supporting Role – Ahmed Ali Butt – Parey Hut Love
View this post on Instagram
Actress in Supporting Role – Zara Noor Abbas – Parey Hut Love
Cinematographer – Salman Razzaq – Parey Hut Love
Director – Asim Raza – Parey Hut Love
View this post on Instagram
Music – Azaan Sami Khan – Superstar
Best Models – Sadaf Kanwal
Best Designer – Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY)
View this post on Instagram
Instagram Influencer/Blogger – Hira Attique
Prankster YouTuber – P4 Pakao
Vlogger – Zaid Ali
YouTuber – Ducky Bhai
View this post on Instagram
Apart from the major victory of Meray Paas Tum Ho, singer Ali Zafar captivated the audience by singing his popular song Chal Dil Mere meanwhile Hira Mani also showed off her singing prowess with Meray Paas Tum Ho OST. PISA 2020 started off with Sarah Khan’s rendition of Pakistan’s National Anthem. The diva, Sara Loren paid tribute to the actresses of yesteryear in a performance and Sarwat Gillani danced with her husband for the first time in any award function, making it a memorable evening.
View this post on Instagram
Celebrities lauded the organizers for designing such an event where the entire industry could meet and have a fun time, that too at an international destination.
What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.