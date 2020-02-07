PISA 2020 | An evening of glamour and grandeur
Award functions are important to celebrities, or to anyone for that matter. These events are organized to pay respect to the talent these artists possess and the effort they exert. Likewise, the Pakistani entertainment industry has its share of award functions every now and then. A few shows are organized in Pakistan, while the others take place in other parts of the world. Today, our entertainment fraternity is all set to experience the first Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA), but it is pristine and unique in its own way. The event will commence at the Coca-Cola Arena located at City Walk, Dubai.
PISA 2020 does not only have films or dramas, it is the complete amalgamation of television, cinema, music, dance, fashion, and social media. The award function will also honor legendary actors on their decades of unwavering success. The jury of PISA 2020 includes Frieha Altaf, Javed Sheikh, Saher Sheikh, Alina Talha, Faraz Hamidi, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Suhail Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari, Maria Faisal and Omair Alavi.
All the A-list Pakistani celebrities are traveling to Dubai to become a part of the extravaganza; some via a private jet, hinting on how grand this award function actually is. Artists like Urwa Hocane, her better half Farhan Saeed, Sarah Khan, her sister Noor Khan, Sonya Hussyn, Ushna Khan and Sana Javed sprinkled their charm across all social media platforms as they posed inside the jet.
Sonya even posts a video from the cockpit, just before the takeoff. Have a look.
Coming to the event, PISA will host nearly 10,000 people from across the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), witnessing their favorite stars shimmer right in front of them.
The guest list for tonight’s event includes Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Javed Sheikh, and Sarwat Gillani to name a few, with performances by Urwa Hocane, Hareem Farooq, Momina Mustehsan, Emaan Ali, Aima Baig, Mustafa Khan, Farhan Saeed, amid others.
Veteran actor Javed Sheikh, the dapper, Adnan Siddiqui, the gorgeous Hareem Farooq, and Strings will either be hosting or performing to hold the spectators spellbound throughout this three-and-a-half-hour festive affair. The super-witty, Vasay Chaudhary has written the script for PISA 2020.
When conceptualizing an event of this stature, for the first time showcasing all fields of talent in Pakistan, Faisal Khan, the organizer, only wanted a television partner that had the global reach that ARY has. Talking to ARY Digital Network he said, “It was very important that though this is a first-time event, it should become an annual awards night that Pakistanis all over the world look forward to and having ARY as a partner will certainly be key in spreading that message.”
Talking about the impact it will have on the Pakistani entertainment scene, he said, “It will benefit the Pakistani entertainment scene hugely! Finally, there is one award show that is voted purely by the public that celebrates anyone that has made an impact. This will nurture new talent to rise plus the standard this show is being done at, the venue and other partners, is like nothing before, something Pakistanis will be proud of all over the world.”
Superstars are not only rehearsing for their performances, but they are also having a fabulous time together. The magical Farhan Saeed never ceases to mesmerize the audience. He sings his impromptu rendition of Halka Halka Suroor with piano.
Looks like Meera Jee too, is a fan of Adnan Siddiqui aka Shahwar. She sings the title song of Meray Paas Tum Ho.
Meera Jee is not the only one! Ushna Shah also records a video talking about how great of an actor Adnan Siddiqui is.
Aima Baig rides the pedicab here, having Adnan as its passenger. Can you now calculate the amount of fun all these celebs are having during the rehearsals?
Shahwar looks like a nice guy off camera. He sings wishes and prayers for Pakistan during a press conference of PISA 2020.
Meanwhile, Hira Mani sings the OST of her superhit drama Do Bol with complete mastery.
Who do you want to win the accolades tonight? Have your say in the comments’ section below. Stay tuned for more from PISA 2020.
