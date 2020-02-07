PISA 2020 | An evening of glamour and grandeur

Award functions are important to celebrities, or to anyone for that matter. These events are organized to pay respect to the talent these artists possess and the effort they exert. Likewise, the Pakistani entertainment industry has its share of award functions every now and then. A few shows are organized in Pakistan, while the others take place in other parts of the world. Today, our entertainment fraternity is all set to experience the first Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA), but it is pristine and unique in its own way. The event will commence at the Coca-Cola Arena located at City Walk, Dubai.

PISA 2020 does not only have films or dramas, it is the complete amalgamation of television, cinema, music, dance, fashion, and social media. The award function will also honor legendary actors on their decades of unwavering success. The jury of PISA 2020 includes Frieha Altaf, Javed Sheikh, Saher Sheikh, Alina Talha, Faraz Hamidi, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Suhail Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari, Maria Faisal and Omair Alavi.

All the A-list Pakistani celebrities are traveling to Dubai to become a part of the extravaganza; some via a private jet, hinting on how grand this award function actually is. Artists like Urwa Hocane, her better half Farhan Saeed, Sarah Khan, her sister Noor Khan, Sonya Hussyn, Ushna Khan and Sana Javed sprinkled their charm across all social media platforms as they posed inside the jet.

Sonya even posts a video from the cockpit, just before the takeoff. Have a look.