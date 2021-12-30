ARY Digital Drama OSTs | Pivotal fragments of concerts these days
Finally, after a very long and unpleasant hiatus, concerts, across the world are being organized, and vaccinated people are allowed to attend them. Likewise, in Pakistan, concerts are becoming a reason for friends and family members to hang out and have a fun evening. From Asim Azhar to Aima Baig and others, abundant singers are performing live in concerts and it certainly is a fresh breath of air for them as well as for the audiences. Pleasantly, some of these post-lockdown concerts have had ARY Digital drama OSTs in them.
Recently, one of the youngest music sensations, Asim Azhar took to Instagram to post a video of himself in a concert in Faisalabad. He sings his newest song, the OST of Sinf e Aahan and according to him, “thousands” of girls sang in unison with him. The OST was just five days old at the time.
View this post on Instagram
The stunning, Aima Baig also published a video, Wednesday, of a concert in Islamabad where she is seen singing the OST ‘Ja Tujhay Maaf Kia’ of superhit drama Do Bol. She wrote, ‘Somehow y’all know “jaa tujhay maaf kiya” better than i do’.
View this post on Instagram
That’s not all! Even the super-talented Hira Mani in a concert sang the surreal OSTs of her dramas Meray Paas Tum Ho and Do Bol. Fans were seen singing their favorite songs along with Hira. Let’s have a look.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Which ARY Digital drama OST is your favorite? Have your say in the comments’ section below.
