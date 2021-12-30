ARY Digital Drama OSTs | Pivotal fragments of concerts these days

Finally, after a very long and unpleasant hiatus, concerts, across the world are being organized, and vaccinated people are allowed to attend them. Likewise, in Pakistan, concerts are becoming a reason for friends and family members to hang out and have a fun evening. From Asim Azhar to Aima Baig and others, abundant singers are performing live in concerts and it certainly is a fresh breath of air for them as well as for the audiences. Pleasantly, some of these post-lockdown concerts have had ARY Digital drama OSTs in them.

Recently, one of the youngest music sensations, Asim Azhar took to Instagram to post a video of himself in a concert in Faisalabad. He sings his newest song, the OST of Sinf e Aahan and according to him, “thousands” of girls sang in unison with him. The OST was just five days old at the time.

The stunning, Aima Baig also published a video, Wednesday, of a concert in Islamabad where she is seen singing the OST ‘Ja Tujhay Maaf Kia’ of superhit drama Do Bol. She wrote, ‘Somehow y’all know “jaa tujhay maaf kiya” better than i do’.

That’s not all! Even the super-talented Hira Mani in a concert sang the surreal OSTs of her dramas Meray Paas Tum Ho and Do Bol. Fans were seen singing their favorite songs along with Hira. Let’s have a look.

Which ARY Digital drama OST is your favorite? Have your say in the comments’ section below.