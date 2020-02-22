Ever seen a couple arrive their wedding venue Jeeto Pakistan style?

Crowned as Pakistan’s only game show which accumulates people from all over the country, ARY Digital’s ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ has been undisputedly the most-watched television game show of the entire 2019 for all the right reasons.

The show depicts people from all over the country performing immersive yet funny tasks to get prizes ranging from washing machines and microwaves to bikes, cars and 50 Tola gold. Steered by the heartthrob, Fahad Mustafa, this show does not only have games, but it also carries different genres of questions that can get participants to win perhaps a car or even a handsome amount of gold.

The fans of Jeeto Pakistan not only watch the show with total concentration, they even re-enact their favorite dialogues and moments through different dubbing smartphone applications to show their admiration for the show. Let’s have a look at a few videos.

The surreal B’Town singer, Neha Kakkar, known for her duet ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ with Atif Aslam, also happened to be a staunch fan of Jeeto Pakistan. She had taken to social media also, to post a video of herself and singer Vibhor Parashar to put up her enactment of a famous video clip from the show.

Well, that’s not all! Recently, in a Pakistani wedding, the friends and family of the couple invited both the bride and groom separately in a way you have never seen before. Have a look at the couple entering the venue Jeeto Pakistan style.

Fahad Mustafa himself is one of the many reasons Jeeto Pakistan is an absolute success. His suave looks and his witty punch lines are not the only factors that make him everybody’s favorite, but his withstanding and consistent energy takes the show to a whole new level of awesomeness.

We wish Fahad and the entire team of Jeeto Pakistan a very best of luck for all the successful years to come.

