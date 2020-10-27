Celebrated Turkish Chef Czn Burak to visit Pakistan

Having born in Hatay, Turkey, the 26-years-old Burak Özdemir aka Czn Burak is a well-known Turkish chef. Apart from his consistent smile, he is famous for his exceptional food videos. He owns the Hatay Medeniyetler Sofrasi, a chain of restaurants, with branches in Taksim, Aksaray and Etiler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burak O?zdemir (@cznburak) on Oct 24, 2020 at 2:00pm PDT

With 17.2 Million Instagram followers, what makes Czn unique is his eye contact with the camera throughout his food videos. We all have seen him playing with fire and preparing food in huge quantities in a cheerful mood.

Related: What’s ‘Polished Man’ and why are celebrities painting their fingernails?

Well, the renowned chef is all set to visit Pakistan soon. Yes! You read that right. He has just taken to Instagram stories to reveal the big news. “Assalamoaleikum. Main Chef Burak, Czn Burak. Main Pakistan araha hoon, In Shaa Allah.” (God willing, I, Czn Burak, will be coming to Pakistan), he says.

He goes on to say, “Jeeway Jeeway Pakistan, Jeeway Jeeway Turkey.”(Long live Pakistan, long live Turkey)

Czn recently met Pakistani superstar Imran Abbas, when the latter was on a visit to Turkey a few days back. He made a custom Turkish bread for the Noor ul Ain actor with his name on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????? ???????????????????? (@imranabbas.official) on Oct 19, 2020 at 12:51am PDT

What Pakistani cuisines do you think Czn Burak should learn while his visit to Pakistan? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments