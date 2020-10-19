What’s ‘Polished Man’ and why are celebrities painting their fingernails?
Known for her extensive activism on various social and environmental issues, philanthropist Shaniera Akram has just initiated the ‘Polished Man’ campaign in Pakistan. The campaign aims to raise awareness about child abuse, which will subsequently eradicate this major social issue from society.
View this post on Instagram
Heartbreaking. Our city can’t cope with our rubbish and it’s bleeding it in to our ocean. Our city is in pain, it sends us warning signs everyday and we are ignoring it. Feels as though someone has kicked me in the stomach. This has got to stop. It’s time to admit we need help now #CliftonBeach #EveryDay #ComingFromOurOcean #CityDumping #NoWasteManagement #SwimmingInOurOwnRubbish
Polished Man prompts men to paint a fingernail and share their photos on social media to spark debates on topics revolving around child abuse. Many Pakistani men, including celebrities, are coming together to take a stand against this issue.
Related: The world is watching us do nothing: Shaniera Akram
Shaniera explains the campaign strives to portray a softer side of the men of our country and to raise awareness about child abuse.
“Some of the toughest men Pakistan has ever produced are showing their softer side & colouring one nail to represent the millions of children who suffer every day at the hand of an adult. Our Pakistani heroes say ‘We WILL NOT tolerate child abuse in our country,” she wrote.
Some of the toughest men Pakistan has ever produced are showing their softer side & colouring one nail to represent the millions of children who suffer every day at the hand of an adult. Our Pakistani heroes say “We WILL NOT tolerate child abuse in our country” ????#PolishedManPk pic.twitter.com/pM4fBf8W3q
— Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) October 18, 2020
She further appreciated celebrities taking part in the campaign saying if painting a fingernail gets you to talk about child abuse, then we must be doing something right.
Related: “Colour means absolutely nothing, LOVE does,” Shaniera Akram
“If painting a nail got you talking about child abuse, then we must be doing something right! Celebrities & sports stars across Pakistan come together in full force to #BreakTheSilence to #EndTheViolence against Children #PolishedManPk #StandAgainstChildAbuse @polished_man,” she said.
If painting a nail got you talking about child abuse, then we must be doing something right! Celebrities & sports stars across Pakistan come together in full force to #BreakTheSilence to #EndTheViolence against Children #PolishedManPk #StandAgainstChildAbuse @polished_man ???????????? pic.twitter.com/YfYFJXpRHP
— Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) October 19, 2020
About as many as one billion children have been subjected to abuse in the last year alone, which is almost half the children in the world. This October, the campaign is urging men to polish one nail to help initiate meaningful conversations about the issue. It will also accumulate donations that will help traumatized children around the world to recover.
Celebrities ranging from the entertainment industry to philanthropy, to sports, have come forward to stand together with the oppressed children in Pakistan and around the globe.
In one of the most powerful campaigns to come out of Pakistan, Celebrities & sports star rally together to show solidarity with the millions of children who suffer in silence at the hands of an adult. Today Pakistan says NO MORE #BreakTheSilence to #EndTheViolence #PolishedManPk pic.twitter.com/8cb9glr6dQ
— Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) October 19, 2020
So far, celebrities like Wasim Akram, Adnan Siddiqui, Aisam Ul Haq, Moammar Rana, Adnan Malik, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, George Fulton, Deepak Perwani, Amir Khan, Jahangir Khan, Bilal Ashraf, Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Roy, Fakhr e Alam, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Shafaat Ali, Shahveer Jaffery and others have painted their nail to stand with the victims of child abuse.
View this post on Instagram
I am a Polished Man! Every child deserves the right to feel safe and protected. But here we are in 2020 where more than 10 children a day in Pakistan are subjected to abuse and violence (and that’s only what’s being reported) Too many little lives are suffering everyday at the hand of an adult and This needs to end now. We need to break this subject wide open, hear our children’s cries and vow to protect the children of this country from further abuse, torture and murder. This October, men all over our country and the world are coming together to say NO MORE to child violence and are standing up to help end the suffering. So Join me, in our fight and become a polished Man. So Man Up, be strong and Paint one or all your nails and show Pakistan your softer side. So take the stand and #GETPOLISHED Nominate 3 mates to do the same. Today I nominate @ali_zafar @imranismail.pti and @salman_ary #PakistanForPolishedMan #PakistanIsPolished #PakistaniMenSayNOMORE #EndViolenceAgainstChildren #IamAPolishedMan #PolishedManPk @polishedman
Over 1 billion children suffer every year at the hand of an adult!Well not on our watch????.Join us this October & show your support for our children and become a #PolishedMan today!???????????? #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren#PakistanSaysNoMoreViolence #PolishedManPk pic.twitter.com/MjE6US4SQX
— Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) October 18, 2020
Over 1 billion children suffer every year at the hand of an adult!Well not on our watch????.Join us this October & show your support for our children and become a #PolishedMan today!???????????? #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren#PakistanSaysNoMoreViolence #PolishedManPk pic.twitter.com/xjbmkvVA2o
— Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 18, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Too many children are suffering in silence. Too many children are victims of violence and torture due to the hand of an adult. And we have had enough. Children of Pakistan need our support. Join us today and say NO MORE. Become a polished man. A man who stands up to violence against children. To show your support, paint one nail and become a #PolishedMan. That one nail represents the millions of children who go unheard every single day. At least we have you talking about it #PolishedManPk #IamAPolishedMan #EndTheSilence
View this post on Instagram
Every child deserves the right to feel safe and protected. But here we are in 2020 where more than 10 children a day in Pakistan are subjected to abuse and violence (and that’s only what is being reported). Too many lives are being taken at the hand of an adult and This needs to end. We need to break this subject wide open, hear our children’s cries and vow to protect the children of this country from further abuse. This October, men all over the country are coming together to say NO MORE to child violence and end the suffering. Join me and become a polished Man. So Man Up and Paint one or all of your nails and show Pakistan your softer side. Children stay strong in silence every day, there is nothing tougher than painting a nail for them ???? Nominate 3 mates to do the same. #PakistanForPolishedMan #PakistanIsPolished #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren #IamAPolishedMan #PolishedManPk @polishedman
Over 1 billion children suffer every year at the hand of an adult!Well not on our watch????.Join us this October & show your support for our children and become a #PolishedMan today!???????????? #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren#PakistanSaysNoMoreViolence #PolishedManPk pic.twitter.com/EJT7UzgYLP
— Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) October 19, 2020
One billion children have experienced violence in the last year alone – that’s half the world’s children.
Let's Paint one nail that spark conversations.
So that no childhood is lost to violence.
Help end violence against children.#Iampolishedman pic.twitter.com/EVaWR3a4oO
— Shafaat Ali (@iamshafaatali) October 18, 2020
View this post on Instagram
First of all, I’m proud to be a part of this campaign! Every child deserves the right to feel safe and protected. But here we are in 2020 where more than 10 children a day in Pakistan are subjected to abuse and violence (and that’s only what is being reported). Too many lives are being taken at the hand of an adult and This needs to end. We need to break this subject wide open, hear our children’s cries and vow to protect the children of this country from further abuse. This October, men all over the country are coming together to say NO MORE to child violence and end the suffering. Join me and become a polished Man. So Man Up and Paint one or all of your nails and show Pakistan your softer side. Children stay strong in silence every day, there is nothing tougher than painting a nail for them. #PolishedManPk #PolishedMan #BreakTheSilence #EndChildAbuse @polishedman
Over 1 billion children suffer every year at the hand of an adult!Well not on our watch????.Join us this October & show your support for our children and become a #PolishedMan today!???????????? #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren#PakistanSaysNoMoreViolence #PolishedManPk pic.twitter.com/YPWtAJgHZ8
— Jahangir Khan (@JK555squash) October 17, 2020
– Over 1 billion children suffer every year at the hand of an adult! Well not on our watch????.
Join us this October & show your support for our children and become a #PolishedMan today!????
???????? #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren#PakistanForPolishedMan #PolishedManPk pic.twitter.com/4AoeghwM3T
— Shoaib Malik ???????? (@realshoaibmalik) October 17, 2020
Over 1 billion children suffer every year at the hand of an adult! Well not on our watch????Join us this October & show your support for our children and become a #PolishedMan today!???????????? #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren#PakistanSaysNoMoreViolence #PolishedManPk pic.twitter.com/iUP514m3x2
— adnanmalik (@adnanmalik) October 17, 2020
Every child deserves the right to feel safe and protected. NO MORE to child violence. Join me and become a polished Man. Children stay strong in silence every day, there is nothing tougher than painting a nail for them ???? #PolishedManPk #PolishedMan pic.twitter.com/1oNUq4wUMg
— Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) October 18, 2020
Over 1 billion children suffer every year at the hand of an adult!Well not on our watch????.Join us this October & show your support for our children and become a #PolishedMan today!???????????? #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren#PakistanSaysNoMoreViolence #PolishedManPk pic.twitter.com/d2uRA24UuI
— Aisam ul Haq Qureshi (@aisamhqureshi) October 17, 2020
What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.
Masters in Journalism.
An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion.
Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor