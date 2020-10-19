What’s ‘Polished Man’ and why are celebrities painting their fingernails?

Known for her extensive activism on various social and environmental issues, philanthropist Shaniera Akram has just initiated the ‘Polished Man’ campaign in Pakistan. The campaign aims to raise awareness about child abuse, which will subsequently eradicate this major social issue from society.

Polished Man prompts men to paint a fingernail and share their photos on social media to spark debates on topics revolving around child abuse. Many Pakistani men, including celebrities, are coming together to take a stand against this issue.

Related: The world is watching us do nothing: Shaniera Akram

Shaniera explains the campaign strives to portray a softer side of the men of our country and to raise awareness about child abuse.

“Some of the toughest men Pakistan has ever produced are showing their softer side & colouring one nail to represent the millions of children who suffer every day at the hand of an adult. Our Pakistani heroes say ‘We WILL NOT tolerate child abuse in our country,” she wrote.

Some of the toughest men Pakistan has ever produced are showing their softer side & colouring one nail to represent the millions of children who suffer every day at the hand of an adult. Our Pakistani heroes say “We WILL NOT tolerate child abuse in our country” ????#PolishedManPk pic.twitter.com/pM4fBf8W3q — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) October 18, 2020

She further appreciated celebrities taking part in the campaign saying if painting a fingernail gets you to talk about child abuse, then we must be doing something right.

Related: “Colour means absolutely nothing, LOVE does,” Shaniera Akram

“If painting a nail got you talking about child abuse, then we must be doing something right! Celebrities & sports stars across Pakistan come together in full force to #BreakTheSilence to #EndTheViolence against Children #PolishedManPk #StandAgainstChildAbuse @polished_man,” she said.

If painting a nail got you talking about child abuse, then we must be doing something right! Celebrities & sports stars across Pakistan come together in full force to #BreakTheSilence to #EndTheViolence against Children #PolishedManPk #StandAgainstChildAbuse @polished_man ???????????? pic.twitter.com/YfYFJXpRHP — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) October 19, 2020

About as many as one billion children have been subjected to abuse in the last year alone, which is almost half the children in the world. This October, the campaign is urging men to polish one nail to help initiate meaningful conversations about the issue. It will also accumulate donations that will help traumatized children around the world to recover.

Celebrities ranging from the entertainment industry to philanthropy, to sports, have come forward to stand together with the oppressed children in Pakistan and around the globe.

In one of the most powerful campaigns to come out of Pakistan, Celebrities & sports star rally together to show solidarity with the millions of children who suffer in silence at the hands of an adult. Today Pakistan says NO MORE #BreakTheSilence to #EndTheViolence #PolishedManPk pic.twitter.com/8cb9glr6dQ — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) October 19, 2020

So far, celebrities like Wasim Akram, Adnan Siddiqui, Aisam Ul Haq, Moammar Rana, Adnan Malik, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, George Fulton, Deepak Perwani, Amir Khan, Jahangir Khan, Bilal Ashraf, Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Roy, Fakhr e Alam, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Shafaat Ali, Shahveer Jaffery and others have painted their nail to stand with the victims of child abuse.

Over 1 billion children suffer every year at the hand of an adult!Well not on our watch????.Join us this October & show your support for our children and become a #PolishedMan today!???????????? #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren#PakistanSaysNoMoreViolence #PolishedManPk pic.twitter.com/MjE6US4SQX — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) October 18, 2020

Over 1 billion children suffer every year at the hand of an adult!Well not on our watch????.Join us this October & show your support for our children and become a #PolishedMan today!???????????? #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren#PakistanSaysNoMoreViolence #PolishedManPk pic.twitter.com/xjbmkvVA2o — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 18, 2020

Over 1 billion children suffer every year at the hand of an adult!Well not on our watch????.Join us this October & show your support for our children and become a #PolishedMan today!???????????? #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren#PakistanSaysNoMoreViolence #PolishedManPk pic.twitter.com/EJT7UzgYLP — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) October 19, 2020

One billion children have experienced violence in the last year alone – that’s half the world’s children.

Let's Paint one nail that spark conversations.

So that no childhood is lost to violence.

Help end violence against children.#Iampolishedman pic.twitter.com/EVaWR3a4oO — Shafaat Ali (@iamshafaatali) October 18, 2020

Over 1 billion children suffer every year at the hand of an adult!Well not on our watch????.Join us this October & show your support for our children and become a #PolishedMan today!???????????? #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren#PakistanSaysNoMoreViolence #PolishedManPk pic.twitter.com/YPWtAJgHZ8 — Jahangir Khan (@JK555squash) October 17, 2020

– Over 1 billion children suffer every year at the hand of an adult! Well not on our watch????.

Join us this October & show your support for our children and become a #PolishedMan today!???? ???????? #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren#PakistanForPolishedMan #PolishedManPk pic.twitter.com/4AoeghwM3T — Shoaib Malik ???????? (@realshoaibmalik) October 17, 2020

Over 1 billion children suffer every year at the hand of an adult! Well not on our watch????Join us this October & show your support for our children and become a #PolishedMan today!???????????? #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren#PakistanSaysNoMoreViolence #PolishedManPk pic.twitter.com/iUP514m3x2 — adnanmalik (@adnanmalik) October 17, 2020

Every child deserves the right to feel safe and protected. NO MORE to child violence. Join me and become a polished Man. Children stay strong in silence every day, there is nothing tougher than painting a nail for them ???? #PolishedManPk #PolishedMan pic.twitter.com/1oNUq4wUMg — Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) October 18, 2020

Over 1 billion children suffer every year at the hand of an adult!Well not on our watch????.Join us this October & show your support for our children and become a #PolishedMan today!???????????? #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren#PakistanSaysNoMoreViolence #PolishedManPk pic.twitter.com/d2uRA24UuI — Aisam ul Haq Qureshi (@aisamhqureshi) October 17, 2020

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments