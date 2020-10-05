The world is watching us do nothing: Shaniera Akram

Philanthropist Shaniera Akram once again took to social media to request citizens to be more responsible towards Karachi as piles of waste washed up on the shore posing a serious health hazard.

“Heartbreaking. Our city can’t cope with our rubbish and it’s bleeding it in to our ocean. Our city is in pain, it sends us warning signs everyday and we are ignoring it. Feels as though someone has kicked me in the stomach. This has got to stop. It’s time to admit we need help now” she wrote, as she describes the plea of Karachi.

Our city is sick, our marine life is choking, our people are crying, our children are playing in rubbish and the world is watching us do nothing! pic.twitter.com/SEiIXyEAOO — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) October 5, 2020

She uploaded a photo of a child, walking on the same pile of waste, as the entire shore is engulfed by it.

The philanthropist further pointed out the beach is not the only place filled with waste. “It’s on our street corners, our lanes, outside our shops, in front of our offices, next to our schools, dumped on vacant land, outside our homes, on our only beach and its in our ocean. We are literally swimming in it,” she added.

It’s not just the beach, there is garbage everywhere. It’s on our street corners, our lanes, outside our shops, in front of our offices, next to our schools, dumped on vacant land, outside our homes, on our only beach and its in our ocean. We are literally swimming in it ! — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) October 4, 2020

As a disappointed Karachiite who just loves the city so much, she wrote, “There is no pride anymore Karachi. It’s like we have given up caring.”

All I see is rubbish & people breaking the law. Shops with piles of rubbish, sewerage tankers offloading in the ocean, Housing blocks looking like they are falling apart because no one wants to paint or fix them.There is no pride anymore Karachi. It’s like we have given up caring — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) October 4, 2020

When I think of Pakistani people, I think of Pride. We take pride in everything, our families, neighbours, friends, offices, homes, gardens. It is so sad to see the community of Karachi living this way. It’s actually not in our nature just to be ok with living in a city of ruins — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) October 4, 2020

We want the beach clean for good, then we need to clean up the city first! Our city is a volcano spewing out rubbish and it’s destroying everything in its path — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) October 5, 2020

Her better half, the Sultan of Swing and President of Karachi Kings, Wasim Akram also shared a video message on Twitter, talking about how Shaniera has always loved Karachi and its people and it is gloomy to see the disposal of waste in the ocean. He urges social media activists to preach right now because it is the need of the hour.

We need to stop pretending this is ok because it’s not! pic.twitter.com/obPZhP44Vd — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 5, 2020

This is not the first time the couple has expressed concern about Karachi. Last year, Shaniera declared Karachi beach in a state of emergency following ‘biohazardous waste’ washed up on the shore posing a serious health hazard. She posted a video of medical waste dumped on Clifton beach. It included used syringes, vials of blood, broken glass medical containers, amid other disposed material. However, the area was cordoned off for cleaning by the authorities.

