Watch: Famous chef Czn Burak is having a fabulous time in Pakistan

Having born in Hatay, Turkey, the 26-years-old Burak Özdemir aka Czn Burak is a well-known Turkish chef. Apart from his consistent smile, he is famous for his exceptional food videos. He owns the Hatay Medeniyetler Sofrasi, a chain of restaurants, with branches in Taksim, Aksaray and Etiler.

With 17.2 Million Instagram followers, what makes Czn unique is his eye contact with the camera throughout his food videos. We all have seen him playing with fire and preparing food in huge quantities in a cheerful mood.

Well, the renowned chef is currently on a visit to Pakistan, and the photos and videos he is posting suggest he is having a fabulous time here. He took to Instagram to post a set of stories delineating a bunch of Pakistanis admiring him.

One of the bikers while waiting at a traffic signal asks him, “You make food?” As soon as Czn agrees, he replies, “I know you. Best of Luck.”

His young fans keep coming for greetings and flying kisses. He makes sure to entertain them with “Salam” and handshakes.

Czn Burak also sits in a Pakistani truck with a traditional truck-art in Rawalpindi. He wrote, “1952 model.”

That’s not all! The celebrity chef also visited Faisal Masjid and made sure to post videos with his signature smile, as his fans keep coming for photos and videos.

Last week, he took to Instagram stories to reveal the big news. “Assalamoaleikum. Main Chef Burak, Czn Burak. Main Pakistan araha hoon, In Shaa Allah.” (God willing, I, Czn Burak, will be coming to Pakistan), he said.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

