‘Damsa’ is here to talk about something no one ever talks about

According to The United States Department of State, Pakistan comes under Tier 2 when it comes to human trafficking in a 2018 report. The government identified as many as 14,588 victims of trafficking in 2017; a drastic increase compared with 4,649 victims in 2016. Pakistan is a country where not only women, men are also abducted and trafficked locally and internationally for different purposes. Children are highly vulnerable to trafficking and the story of ‘Damsa’ will unveil the cruelty of these predators.

Two teasers of Damsa have released so far and they hit the right spots, for they unfold the ordeal of the victims and their families. The first teaser shows the mother-daughter love and a perfect family they make. However, one day, someone from the beggar mafia abducts the daughter, Damsa making her beg on the streets.

The second teaser depicts the mother’s suffering and how she is ready to go to any extent for her child to come home. The predators apparently do surgery on Damsa, to make her look like a beggar. Her mother, however, plans to stay firm and consistent to keep looking for her daughter.

Known for her advocacy for the rights of minorities, women, and children, actress Nadia Jamil has a special place in the hearts of all the Pakistanis. She has been vocal on issues like child abuse, terrorism, domestic violence on women and inhumane behavior with minorities.

Back in April, she shared that she is embarking on a venture with ARY Digital in bringing a pristine topic into the mainstream which “can truly make a difference in the world.” She mentioned “making one of the most legendary dramas Pakistan will ever see.”

Aoa @arydigitalasia we are making one of the most legendary dramas Pakistan will ever see w you!So excited! Praying #Damsa will get a good weekend slot.Dramas like this can truly make a difference in the world! It’s a beautiful way to talk about the prevention of #ChildProtection — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 12, 2019

Just like all the fans reading this, we are also super excited for this drama to enthrall our television screens soon! We wish all the success to the team behind Damsa.

