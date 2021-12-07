Syeda Sidra—the fun-filled, contageous energy of Sinf e Aahan

Dananeer Mobeen, previously known for her famous ‘Pawri’ video clip, will now be celebrated for her spectacular acting in the current talk of the town, Sinf e Aahan.

Playing Syeda Sidra in the drama, Dananeer will be seen as the girl from Gujranwala with loads of dreams. The teaser incorporating her has just been released and people have already started to call her one of the finest debutantes of recent times, with perfect dialogue delivery.

Clad in a headscarf, Syeda Sidra has a verse to recite for every obstacle during the training. Calling her the life of any party will not be an understatement as we can watch her lighting up the mood in every scene of the teaser. From loving the pastries and having a chat with Arzoo Daniel, to running away from the snake and getting disappointed and sad on the extra training, Syeda Sidra brings her contagious energy to the show.

The megaproject is about seven courageous women and their inspirational devotion to become a part of the Pakistan Army. Apart from Dananeer Mobeen, Sinf e Aahan, or Women of Steel, features Sajal Aly as Rabia Safeer, Kubra Khan as Mahjabeen Mastaan, Yumna Zaidi as Shaista Khanzada, Ramsha Khan as Pariwesh Jamal, Syra Yousuf as Arzoo Daniel, and Sri Lankan actress Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa as Nathmy Perrera in leading roles.

Written by famous playwright Umera Ahmed and directed by ace director Nadeem Baig, Sinf e Aahan is presented by ISPR. The show is produced by Six Sigma Plus and Next Level Entertainment, which are helmed by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib, and Sana Shahnawaz.

How do you think will Sinf e Aahan unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.