Here’s why Sinf e Aahan is trending at number 1 on YouTube

With at least 5.3 Million online views and 7.9 TRPs while broadcasting, the pilot of Sinf e Aahan is trending at number 1 on YouTube across Pakistan, even after six days of upload. With numerous tweets and at least 12.7k Instagram posts, Sinf e Aahan has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons.

This is certainly not just a drama, but a set of stories we see around us every day; women, not being able to pursue their favorite careers, just because they are women. The drama sheds light on how not only men, a few women also create obstacles in the way of these girls and their goals.

Noraiz, Komail, and Wali Muhammed undermine Arzoo Daniel, Mahjabeen Mastaan, and Shaista Khanzada respectively. deeming them incapable of pursuing their dream of getting into the Pakistan Army. Likewise, the mothers of all girls do not want them to pursue their dreams, with Mahjabeen’s mother literally calling Mahjabeen incompetent and unfit for the job.

Famous playwright Umera Ahmed’s magical script, combined with maestro Nadeem Baig’s impeccable direction has made Sinf e Aahan a legit magnum opus. From starting the show with a proud and empowered Baloch girl, Pariwesh Jamal holding a rifle, to Rabia’s Safeer’s frustration on Shaadi as the only goal of a girl’s life, ARY Digital’s latest visual delight is truly a sight for sore eyes.

Following the first episode, abundant drama aficionados took to social media to appreciate the show. Lets’s have a look at a few of these posts.

#SinfeAahan "Mein yeh chahtee hoon key mein sirf shadee kay liyay na jiyon. Shadee honi hogee to ho jaaye gee". The most impactful dialogue and thought. A much needed mind set change. Ofcourse with the balance of not undermining or going against the concept of shadee. pic.twitter.com/bAiHdS7udj — Rabia Mughni (@rabiamughni) November 28, 2021

The way she said:

Aurat uthay gi tou Aurat wali ban jaye gi?????#SinfeAahan pic.twitter.com/MbUhuJMPE7 — ?I??????? (@minah_hon_yawr) December 3, 2021

It's just the 1st epi & Shaista is already a whole mood. #YumnaZaidi's accent was so on point in every monologue. It's a big challenge itself to adapt a completely dif accent & perform it naturally with the expectations of ppl being the finesse of an actress she is! #SinfEAahan pic.twitter.com/dSfLfW6VC3 — Albiya ???????? (@albiya_ahmed) November 27, 2021

#SriLanka’s youth continue to shine on international platforms! Wonderful to see a Sri Lankan playing a lead role in a Pakistani dram. Congratulations Yehali Tashiya on your role in #Pakistan TV blockbuster serial Sinf-e-Aahan, Women of Steel. #SinfeAahan @arydigitalasia ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/SxRfnDu2tH — Namal Rajapaksa (@RajapaksaNamal) November 28, 2021

Sinf e Aahan is presented by ISPR. The show is produced by Six Sigma Plus and Next Level Entertainment, which are helmed by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib, and Sana Shahnawaz.

How do you think will the drama unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

