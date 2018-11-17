In Photos: Inside photos of the Deepika–Ranveer Shaadi

Looks like 2018 is the year with the huge number of big fat weddings! Pakistan has been experiencing ample flabbergasting weddings throughout the year. Likewise, neighboring India is also exhibiting some surreal top-notch weddings tentatively for the entire year. Earlier this week, the astounding Deepika Padukone and the extensively talented, Ranveer Singh have flown to Italy to tie the nuptial knot in two gorgeous traditional events.

Have a look at this exuberant groom literally shining with happiness on his Haldi ceremony amid his best friends going absolutely goofy.

And here comes the bride, clad in all-desi. Albeit wearing minimal makeup, Deepika still manages to glow naturally, making Ranveer’s heart missing a beat.

The ceremonial events amid absolute grandeur have incorporated as many as 30-40 close friends and family members. The couple has reportedly gotten married as per Konkani rituals and Sindhi rituals donned in outstanding attires that literally cost so much!

Clad in absolutely flamboyant outfits, Deepika and Ranveer are all smiles, probably for getting along with such amazing human beings for the rest of their lives. All the happiness they carry in their hearts can easily be deciphered through this photo.

Just look at the infinite amount of magnificence oozing out of them. The duo looks incredible with their heavy dresses, embellished with concise jewelry.

Their hairstylist posts a selfie with the designer behind both their dresses, Sabyasachi Mukherjee wearing a red turban.

Here is another inside photo of the protagonists with close relatives and friends donned in traditional dresses amid mirth and laughter.

Visual of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh with their friends & family after getting married. They got married in a two-day function on November 14-15 in Italy's Lombardy. pic.twitter.com/L77IL7f3it — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2018

Ranveer and Deepika’s glam squad poses with the newlyweds for a group photo. The groom wears a big rose garland with his hand on Deepika’s shoulder. What a true gentleman!

After the ceremonial wedding events, the couple attends a party reportedly hosted by their friends, but they still manage to look exquisite in a traditional array.

After the grand ceremonial events, the couple is expected to get back to India tomorrow and will host their reception at Bengaluru on 21st November. The newlyweds will also invite their celebrity friends on 28th November in Mumbai. Reportedly, DeepVeer has asked the guests to donate to ‘Live Love Laugh foundation’ that is managed by Deepika, in lieu of extravagant wedding presents.

We wish these cuties a gorgeous life ahead, with an abundance of love and contentment galore. Keep checking our website for more updates from the wedding.

