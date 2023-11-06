Dhoka is all about deceit and betrayal
Dhoka is the story of how the combination of bad decisions and greed can lead to a domino effect on multiple lives.
Komal Meer as Komal is a simple yet stubborn girl, who wants her lover, Hadi, to fight for their marriage.
Affan Waheed as Hadi, is a mature, educated, and sorted guy, who wants to fight for his love. However, societal pressure does not let him take action in time.
Aagha Ali as Ahmed, is a charming and clever guy who knows how to turn things in his favor, even if his actions hurt someone.
Sanam Jung as Kainat, is Ahmed’s first wife who is middle-class, mature, hardworking, and independent but gets stuck in an odd situation because of her husband.
Hadi and Komal have been in love since childhood. However, Komal’s mother does not let them marry. As Hadi is not as stable as she expects him to be.
As the story builds up, Komal gets married to Ahmed, who later traps her based on lies.
Directed By: Kashif Saleem
Written By: Mehak Nawab
Cast:
- Affan Waheed
- Komal Meer
- Aagha Ali
- Sanam Jung
- Shagufta Ejaz
- Javed Sheikh
- Nausheen Shah
- Atiqa Odho
- Seemi Pasha
- Paras Masroor
Starting 7th November, Dhoka will air every Monday to Friday at 9:00 P.m., only on ARY Digital.
