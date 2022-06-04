Dil-e-Veeran | Rocky roads lead to desired destination

Dil-e-Veeran is an unconventional drama whose story dives into the lives of two lovebirds; Minhal and Haider.

Their lives change forever as a result of an extraordinarily confusing scenario. Talal, with all his positive intentions, comes into play but family politics does not let it get any better.

Shahroz Sabzwari as Talal, is a sweet and caring boy, albeit, belonging to a greedy family.

Nawal Saeed as Minhal belongs to a well-to-do family. She is humble in nature and wants Haider to be her life partner.

Hasan Khan as Haider is a very loving boy. He trusts his sister and only sees Minhal as a better half.

Haider and Minhal have been planning their future together. They can never compromise on this.

When life itself throws difficulty at you, you shatter like never before. Sometimes you do reach your destiny, but the journey makes it long for you…

Written By: Samina Aijaz

Directed By: Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi

Cast:

Shahroz Sabzwari

Nawal Saeed

Hasan Khan

Seemi Pasha

Rashid Farooqui

Shehryar Zaidi

Sabiha Hashmi

Faraz Farooqui

Hina Rizvi

Shaista Jabeen

Mehrun Nisa

Anoosha

Starting from Tuesday, 6th June, you can watch Dil-e-Veeran daily at 07:00 PM, on ARY Digital.