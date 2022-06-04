Dil-e-Veeran | Rocky roads lead to desired destination
Dil-e-Veeran is an unconventional drama whose story dives into the lives of two lovebirds; Minhal and Haider.
Their lives change forever as a result of an extraordinarily confusing scenario. Talal, with all his positive intentions, comes into play but family politics does not let it get any better.
Shahroz Sabzwari as Talal, is a sweet and caring boy, albeit, belonging to a greedy family.
Nawal Saeed as Minhal belongs to a well-to-do family. She is humble in nature and wants Haider to be her life partner.
Read: Here’s what fans across borders have to say about Mere Humsafar
Hasan Khan as Haider is a very loving boy. He trusts his sister and only sees Minhal as a better half.
Haider and Minhal have been planning their future together. They can never compromise on this.
When life itself throws difficulty at you, you shatter like never before. Sometimes you do reach your destiny, but the journey makes it long for you…
Written By: Samina Aijaz
Directed By: Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi
Cast:
- Shahroz Sabzwari
- Nawal Saeed
- Hasan Khan
- Seemi Pasha
- Rashid Farooqui
- Shehryar Zaidi
- Sabiha Hashmi
- Faraz Farooqui
- Hina Rizvi
- Shaista Jabeen
- Mehrun Nisa
- Anoosha
Starting from Tuesday, 6th June, you can watch Dil-e-Veeran daily at 07:00 PM, on ARY Digital.
Masters in Journalism.
An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion.
Currently working at ARY Digital Network as the Editor, Life & Style