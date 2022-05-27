Here’s what fans across borders have to say about Mere Humsafar

Art transcends borders and ARY Digital’s gorgeous visual delight, Mere Humsafar is one such example of how Pakistani content is being appreciated across borders. After just 18 hours of its premiere on YouTube, the 21st episode is trending at number 1 in India. That’s not all, the beautifully crafted 40-minute episode is being loved in Nepal and Bangladesh alike.

Without any further ado, let’s read a few tweets of the drama aficionados worldwide to have an idea about the evergrowing popularity of Mere Humsafar, about the chemistry between Hamza and Hala and about the depiction of very sensitive topics with complete mastery.

Don't know what upcoming Episodes holds but these two definitely Deserves happiness I Hope they get Through it together #FarhanSaeed #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/rAGxj4CD4I — Meg ? (@WANDERERLUSTER) May 27, 2022

I really wanted Hala to complete her education so so glad they are showing it!????#HalZa • #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/vnHLTFPCrL — zoya (@_cloud_Zoe) May 27, 2022

Exactly!the most satisfactory thing abt #MereHumsafar writing is all the issues being addressed so beautifully n sensitively without making it a mockery. Uff!No magical transformation of Hala into a confident,badass1.Every issue's being dealt with,nthng left for viewers to assume — Kiran ???????? (@clairkiran) May 27, 2022

The way they showed her growth that too with the help of Hamza but not even a time he imposed any thing on her but gradually made her strong, confident ????

Hamza is one true gem ?????#MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/JaxKqHpnH8 — Maeve (@malavika_weirdo) May 27, 2022

What a husband !!!!!

He knows how to take stand for his wife and he knows how to make her confident. Is it possible to get a husband life Hamza in real life too or is it only possible in reel life??

Just want double episode per week!!#MereHumsafar https://t.co/Gi1hoefjXI — Anuja Acharya (@AcharyaAnuja30) May 27, 2022

Please God, I want a husband like Hamza ????even though I’m not like Hala???? I want someone who will accept me with my flaws, who will appreciate me,respect me,support me & love me. Husband ke saath saath dost bhi chahiye and please mother-in-law bhi achi dena ????????#MereHumsafar — SidNaaz?? (@mylifemyrule130) May 26, 2022

And also now that Hamza has liberated her, she’s realising how much she has missed out on in life. The way she’s eager to learn Hamza’s work shows that. I’m glad they’ve added the study track it was much needed! #MereHumsafar — r o s h . (@roshgrey) May 26, 2022

A few fans also talked about the episodes to come and what do they expect from them.

Expecting intehai calm behavior from hamza regarding her past is next level of ziyaati with hamza bahi wo bi hurt hosakhta ha os ki bi ego hurt hosakhti ha os ka bi dil ha or os ka thora bohat naraaz hona banta ha?????#MereHumsafar — blogXOX (@XoxAqsa) May 26, 2022

why does hala want to meet her dad? the person who left her and never showed up to see if she’s even alive? believed all the verity and lies his bhai and bhabi told him? never spoke to her in years? wow ????#merehumsafar — fabiha (@itsfabihaaa) May 27, 2022

What do you think about #Halza and how do you think will the drama unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.