Here’s what fans across borders have to say about Mere Humsafar

Art transcends borders and ARY Digital’s gorgeous visual delight, Mere Humsafar is one such example of how Pakistani content is being appreciated across borders. After just 18 hours of its premiere on YouTube, the 21st episode is trending at number 1 in India. That’s not all, the beautifully crafted 40-minute episode is being loved in Nepal and Bangladesh alike.Mere Humsafar

Without any further ado, let’s read a few tweets of the drama aficionados worldwide to have an idea about the evergrowing popularity of Mere Humsafar, about the chemistry between Hamza and Hala and about the depiction of very sensitive topics with complete mastery.

A few fans also talked about the episodes to come and what do they expect from them.

What do you think about #Halza and how do you think will the drama unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Read: Mere Humsafar | Fans rejoice Halza

