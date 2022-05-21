Mere Hamsafar | Fans rejoice Halza

With the 20th episode of Mere Hamsafar airing and accumulating a whopping 11 Million YouTube views, people are appreciating Hala and how far she has come. Once unallowed to leave granny’s room even when nobody was at home, Hala is now being asked about her opinion, before taking any important decision.

Hamza and Hala, or according to Twitter, “Halza,” are in love and not only Pakistanis but massive audiences in India, Nepal, and Bangladesh, amid other countries, are in love with the couple for all the right reasons.

Despite all the hatred, attempts of character assassination, and lies at the hands of Shahjahan, Hamza understands Hala and he does not care about anyone else, or about anyone’s insecurities.

Related: ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ coming out sooner than we thought?

Mere Hamsafar fans and drama aficionados took to Twitter to express their joy on the recent episode.

This scene is my personal favourite The way hamza way hamza saying “or kch” “sure” or “men jaon” in such a deep and soft voice?????????????? and hala saying “kher se jyen” Plz this is illegal????????????#halza #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/Awx66QmUAT — Mary (@Mary_k90) May 20, 2022

THE WAY THE BOTH ARE LOOKING AT EACH OTHER! ???????????? #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/aW2afiJEps — Lollywood ???? (@lollysobsessedd) May 20, 2022

Many people are explaining their fan theories about the recent happenings in the drama.

Those who were saying hala keeps crying it was buildup for this finallyyyyyyy a strong hala and I'm ready for angst now this pair is gonna serve every trope the way they're listening to viewers and legit shooting till now for giving us halza scenes ???? #MereHumsafar — ms.joshi (@msjoshiiiiiiii) May 19, 2022

watching mere humsafar since day 1, the changes in body language that Hania has brought in to reflect her fears, her being low on confidence, to shutter suddenly and her keeping eyes low and then this post marriage. She has truly aced this as an actor. #MereHumsafar #haniaamir https://t.co/fPhqaHwbqI — S ???? (@godsfavvchild) May 19, 2022

mere humsafar deserves all the hype it’s getting. i’ve always loved farhan and the way this man knows how to ace the romantic scenes is just TOO HOT! damn, he’s good. i hope he does more such dramas cause he’s so fine!???? #MereHumsafar — inactive (@udhchaliye) May 19, 2022

the way mere humsafar isn’t failing to surprise us all with hamza’s choice of words. i just hope he doesn’t take a 360 turn when he finds out about hala and khuram. that’s the only thing scaring me rn. #MereHumsafar — inactive (@udhchaliye) May 19, 2022

Well, what was your favorite part about the 20th episode of Mere Hamsafar? Have your say in the comments’ section below.