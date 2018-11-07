Pakistani celebrities wish Happy Diwali to the world!

Diwali is one of the most happening festivals in the Hindu community, celebrated by ample Hindus and Sikhs in every corner of the world. Also known as the ‘festival of lights’, Diwali is celebrated for five days every year. It celebrates the triumph of positivity over negativity, light overshadowing darkness and new beginnings, as it coincides with the start of the new Hindu year. Diwali usually comes between October and November. However, this year it has begun on 5th November and will last for five more days with Wednesday being the main day for celebrations.

Hindus freely celebrate Diwali in Pakistan, since it has always been a country with a plethora of diversity. On the occasion of Diwali, A-list Pakistani celebrities have taken to social media to send their utmost Diwali wishes, enveloped in sheer love to the Hindu representatives of Pakistan.

Our newly elected Prime Minister, Imran Khan wishes his Hindu countrymen, “a happy Diwali”.

Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 7, 2018

The dapper, Humayun Saeed, also takes this moment to put his thoughts into words in a Tweet along with his photo. He wishes the people celebrating Diwali with a prayer to God to “bless” them all.

To those who are celebrating, a very Happy Diwali! God bless you all pic.twitter.com/9zdL00n2kp — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) November 7, 2018

The daddy to a gorgeous son, Shoaib Malik also wishes his fans and friends on the instance of Diwali.

The philanthropist and human rights activist, Muniba Mazari posts a photo saying “Happy Diwali” with an abundance of prayers and love.

Our favorite veteran actress, Samina Peerzada takes a moment to show her sheer respect for the ceremonial event.

May there be light in every heart. Happy Diwali to all celebrating. — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) November 7, 2018

While being in Los Angeles, this cutie posts a photo delineating a dandelion wish for her child and wishes for the people “who are celebrating” Diwali.

Another gorgeous diva, Mawra Hocane wishes all her Hindu fans “big awkward smiles” with a photo of herself smiling, sprinkling infinite charm.

Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating in Pakistan & all over the World. Wishing Love & Light.. and big awkward smiles! ???????? #FestivalofLights pic.twitter.com/4xLokii9oh — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) November 7, 2018

Nigar from Balaa, aka Ushna Shah, uploads a bunch of photos on her Instagram account, exhibiting herself clad in an astounding Saaree with an abundance of charm on the occasion of Diwali.

Mawra’s elder sister, Urwa Hocane also wishes Diwali to all the people celebrating in Pakistan and around the globe.

Wishing a very happy Diwali to all the Pakistani hindus and everybody celebrating around the globe ! ? — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) November 7, 2018

We are certain, this love and harmony between different cultures in Pakistan will flourish with each passing day. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

