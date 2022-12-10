Mike Tyson, DJ Kheled perform Umrah together

American DJ and record producer DJ Khaled shared a video on his official Instagram account on Friday of himself, in Saudi Arabia’s Makkah City alongside former professional American Boxer Mike Tyson,

DJ Khalid and Mike Tyson can be seen in the video praying in front of the Holy Kaaba and performing Umrah. The former heavyweight champion reportedly converted to Islam in 1992.

“The second I walked in to [Makkah] tears came down my eyes. Tears of joy my whole life I wanted to go to [Makkah] to pray and to give my gratitude to Allah,I prayed for the world for more love more life more more peace more joy more happiness more health and protection for all of us ! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!! It so beautiful we all ONE LOVE here, GOD DID !!!!!!!” wrote Khaled.

He is also seen being thankful for doing “this beautiful experience” with his friend Tyson at the end of the video.