Pakistan’s film and TV superstar Humayun Saeed performs Umrah; he said a special prayer for the country in Makkah.

‘London Nahi Jaunga’ star is currently in Makkah for the Umrah pilgrimage as informed by him in an Insta post on Wednesday. Saeed shared a few glimpses of his visit to the holy land of Makkah on the gram and wrote, “Alhamdulillah… Blessed. Allah called me to His house again and I was able to perform Umrah.”

The superstar wrote in his caption on the social site that he has prayed for his family and friends in addition to our beloved country.

“Prayed for all friends, family and all of you, my extended family.”

“May Allah bestow His mercy upon us all, may He shower His love upon us all, may He protect us and our Pakistan from all evil,” he noted.

Several social users including his fellow showbiz celebs extended their heartfelt wishes for Saeed in the comments section of the post.

It should be noted here that Humayun Saeed had quite a stellar year on the professional end. He won over the audience yet again with his magnificent hero presence in Box Office hit ‘London Nahi Jaunga’. On the other, the superstar also made his hotly-anticipated Netflix debut in ‘The Crown’ last month.