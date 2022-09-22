Superstar Humayun Saeed to visit Tamasha House today

With the biggest reality show in Pakistan, Tamasha, almost ending, the undisputed superstar of Pakistan, Humayun Saeed is all set to visit Tamasha Ghar today.

Amid the usual hustle and bustle in the house, contestants are preparing for the final showdown of theatre in front of both Danish (Humayun Saeed) and Shahwar (Adnan Siddiqui) of the hit drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho.

According to the teaser of tonight’s episode, Humayun Saeed not only judges the players’ acting but also asks them about their apparent foes, friends, and the grievances they have with others.

Let’s have a look at the teaser.

After Aadi and Mareeha successfully reach into the final week, who do you think could possibly be the next one to do so? Have your say in the comments’ section below.