OST of Do Bol has just crossed 20 Million views on Youtube and we are not surprised!

After a plethora of immensely flamboyant dramas, ARY Digital brings yet another visual delight, “Do Bol,” which has already transcended the prior set boundaries setting new milestones in the entertainment scene of Pakistan.

The Original Sound Track (OST) of Do Bol has just crossed 20 Million views on Youtube for all the right reasons. The song has all the constituents to be intensively loved by a huge populace inside Pakistan and by other entertainment enthusiasts across the globe.

Sung by the super talented, Nabeel Shaukat and the magical nightingale, Aima Baig, the song is a perfect amalgamation of surreal vocals and adroit music along with our favorite protagonists Affan Waheed and Hira Salman sprinkling infinite charm, getting our eyes glued to the screens in an appealing video.

The song starts off with Gaiti(Hira) crying while standing in the midst of a railway station with Badar(Affan). The OST depicts both the protagonists running, only to get caught by the police, ending up signing the Nikkah papers to start a life together.

However, the former does not look very happy with the start of her new life and she is often seen crying in the music video. The song also delineates another heartthrob, Haroon Shahid, looking at a photo of two children and trying to stop Gaiti while she asks him not to blame Badar for anything before walking away saying, “I would not listen to anything against him.”

Badar’s wedding looks like an unpleasant surprise for his family, therefore, they try to leave no stones unturned to get her out of the house but he stands by her side in literally all the thicks and thins, striving to acquire a special place in her heart. So much so that by the end of the video, she complains of hot weather and he lies to his family to get an air conditioner for her room to perhaps soften her a bit in spite of not even being able to afford it.

We read a number of comments under the video, to see what people really think of the OST. To our surprise, there was no negative comment under the song.

Keeping this intriguing OST in our mind, we are uber excited for the entire drama to hold us spellbound for all the right reasons.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

