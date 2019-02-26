Do Bol’s OST is heartbreaking yet captivating

After a plethora of immensely flamboyant dramas, ARY Digital brings yet another visual delight for its viewers and it looks like a drama that will transcend the prior set boundaries setting new milestones in the entertainment scene of Pakistan. Following a few heartwarming teasers, the original soundtrack of ARY Digital’s upcoming drama, ‘Do Bol’ has just released and it has garnered infinite love rather instantly.

Sung by the super talented, Nabeel Shaukat and the magical nightingale, Aima Baig, the song is a perfect amalgamation of surreal vocals and adroit music along with our favorite protagonists Affan Waheed and Hira Salman sprinkling infinite charm, getting our eyes glued to the screens in an appealing video.

The song starts off with Gaiti(Hira) crying while standing in the midst of a railway station with Badar(Affan). The OST depicts both the protagonists running, only to get caught by the police, ending up signing the Nikkah papers to start a life together.

However, the former does not look very happy with the start of her new life and she is often seen crying in the music video. The song also delineates another heartthrob, Haroon Shahid, looking at a photo of two children and trying to stop Gaiti while she asks him not to blame Badar for anything before walking away saying, “I would not listen to anything against him.”

Badar’s wedding looks like an unpleasant surprise for his family, therefore, they try to leave no stones unturned to get her out of the house but he stands by her side in literally all the thicks and thins, striving to acquire a special place in her heart. So much so that by the end of the video, she complains of hot weather and he lies to his family to get an air conditioner for her room to perhaps soften her a bit in spite of not even being able to afford it.

Keeping this intriguing OST in our mind, we are uber excited for the entire drama to hold us spellbound for all the right reasons.

What about Do Bol enthralls you the most? have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

