Here’s why Dunk is so much more than just a drama

By the looks of it, Dunk is not a usual run-of-the-mill drama, consisting of a couple facing hurdles coming in their otherwise perfect love story. However, it is the need of the hour because it is based on a very pivotal and serious social issue; harassment in educational institutions.

We know the immensely talented Sana Javed from Ruswai, and we know the heartthrob Bilal Abbas Khan from Balaa and how amazingly they played a catalyst in making their respective dramas superhit. Well, both these powerhouses of talent are coming together on our screens, to sprinkle their magic with Dunk as Amal and Haider respectively.

According to the teasers, apart from harassment, the drama also revolves around something else. We have seen Bilal Abbas portray a shady character with an absolute mastery in Cheekh. Likewise, he is apparently playing sort of a villain in Dunk too. The teaser depicts Haider as an antagonist, who is determined to blame someone else for his own sins so that the hatred of everyone is drifted away from him. He is also accused of using his fiance for his personal gains as per one of the teasers.

Moreover, he will go against all odds to punish the alleged culprit Professor Humayun, played by the legendary actor Noman Ijaz. However, the educator is seen denying all allegations against him, deeming he knows the sanctity of the teacher-student relationship and he will never engage in such immoral activities, but even his wife and daughter are depicted questioning him. Amal has accused Prof. Humayun but she is unsure whether she will have the decision in her favor or not.

Written by Mohsin Ali, the drama is helmed by Badar Mehmood; the duo behind blockbusters like Aisi Hai Tanhai and Ishqiya. Dunk revolves around such an important social issue and we are certain, it will decipher the intricacy rather subtly.

The upcoming visual delight also incorporates actors such as Yasra Rizvi, Fahad Sheikh, Azekah Daniel, amid others in pivotal roles.

What about Dunk are you looking forward to? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

