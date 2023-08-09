Ehsaan Faramosh | Envy; one’s biggest enemy

Ehsaan Faramosh is a story that talks about how jealousy and envy can destroy the most precious things in your life and the people around you.

Humayun Ashraf as Kabeer, is a well-behaved restaurant owner that is family oriented and does everything in his capability to keep his family happy.

Momina Iqbal as Falak, is Kabeer’s wife. She is a self-centered girl, who is raised by her father’s boss. She wants everything to go her way, even if it hurts people around her.

Mashal Khan as Nawal, is a sweet and simple girl born in an upper-middle-class household. All she wants from her life is good things for her family.

Salman Saeed as Hamza, is a handsome individual from an upper-class family who is humble but gets side-tracked as the story plays along.

Sometimes you find what you always wanted, but you don’t realize its worth…Until you lose it…But love finds its way to heart; If it’s true to itself…

Directed By: Syed Faisal Bukhari

Written By: Tahir Nazeer

Cast:

Momina Iqbal

Humayun Ashraf

Mashal Khan

Salman Saeed

Dania Enwar

Atiqa Odho

Humaira Asghar

Zafar Mehmood

Sadaf Ahsan

Jawaid Iqbal

Rohi Ghazali

Starting on Monday 8th August, Ehsaan Faramosh will air every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM, on ARY Digital.

