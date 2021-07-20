ARY Digital brings five days of Eid fun because Bari Eid=Infinite Entertainment!

This Eid ul Adha once again ARY Digital brings for its viewers, the fun filled package of fascinating and exciting programs. With Eid Special Telefilms, Blockbuster Movies, Sizzling Shows, and Eid Flavored Programs, the highest watched channel has always provided quality entertainment to become part of the memorable occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

-Day 1

10:00 am

Host: Nida Yasir

Now enjoy Eid mornings with your favorite celebrities from home with Good Morning Pakistan.

2:00 pm

Teefa goes to Poland to get Anya to Pakistan to marry Butt gangster’s son but lands up in trouble with Anya’s gangster father and the Polish police

Cast: Ali Zafar, Maya Ali, Mehmood Aslam, Faisal Qureshi, Javed Sheikh, Asma Abbas, Semi Raheel, Mah-e-Noor Haider, Nayyar Ejaz, and others.

Writer: Ahsan Rahim, Ali Zafar & Danyal Zafar.

Director: Ahsan Rahim

6:00 pm

Don’t forget to watch your favorite sitcom, Bulbulay with Eid special flavor.

Cast: Nabeel Zafar, Mehmood Aslam, Ayesha Omar, Hina Dilpazeer and others.

Director: Nabeel Zafar

Writer: Saba Hasan

7:00 pm

Uff Yeh Biwiyan Reloaded is the story of Hussain who lives in a house with two wives on different portions. Both of the wives are always in competition and not aware that Hussain has married once again with his third wife.

Cast: Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Shaista Lodhi, Sahaiba Raimbo, and others.

Director: Kashif Saleem

Writer: Misbah Ali Syed

9:00 pm

In Mr & Mrs. Chooza, husband and wife plan to buy a camel this eid for qurabni to show off in their society. But their camel gets stolen…

Cast: Shahroz Sabzwari, Saboor Aly, Ayaz Samoo, and others.

Director: Fajar Raza

Writer: Omair Kazi

-Day 2

10:00 am

Host: Nida Yasir

Enjoy your second Eid day with celebrity guests at Good Morning Pakistan’s special Eid Show.

1:00 pm

Mehtab Khagga and his family have had generation old ties of love and friendship with Bebojee and her family despite them belonging to two different worlds. Fawad Khagga, grandson of Mehtab Khagga, falls in love with his beloved Bebojee’s granddaughter, Amal.

Cast: Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Ahmed Ali Butt, Urwa Hocane, Ushna Shah, Waeeem Abbas, Sohail Ahmed, Javed Shaikh, and others.

Writer: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

Director: Nadeem Baig

7:00 pm

Absolutely Knot is the story of a two cousins who are engaged by their grandmother. They become partners in crime to dissolve this engagement…

Cast: Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Saba Faisal, Hina Bayat, and others.

Director: Musaddiq Malek

Writer: Vasay Chaudhry

9:00 pm

Shadi Hai Impossible is the story of neighborhood where Agha and Hina lives, they like each other but there are a lot of hurdles that follow them till their wedding day.

Cast: Agha Ali, Hina Altaf, Maria Wasti, Noor-ul-Hassan, Saba Faisal, Kashif Mehmood and others.

Director: M. Iftikhar Iffi

Writer: Misbah Ali Syed

-Day 3

10:00 am

Host: Nida Yasir

Starting off your Eid Days with the fun and excitement at Good Morning Pakistan enhances the festivity of the occasion.

1:00 pm

Now settled into married life, Pervez and Sheikh jump at the chance to travel to Turkey with their wives to visit Pervez’s well-to-do brother-in-law, Rahat.

Cast: Fahad Mustafa, Humayun Saeed, Ahmed Ali Butt, Vasay Chaudhry, Kubra Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Uzma Khan, Mawra Hocane and others.

Writer: Vasay Chaudhry

Director: Nadeem Baig

7:00 pm

Sherry has come to Pakistan to get married with her cousin. Their mothers are arch rivals. Sherry is adamant to only marry Zenia with the help of their grandmother in Wedding Virus.

Cast: Muneeb Butt, Hiba Bukhari, Gul e Rana, Rubina Ashraf, Wasim Abbas and others.

Director: Furqan T. Siddiqui

Writer: Saba Hassan

9:00 pm

Host: Fahad Mustafa

Eid Treat for the viewers as Jeeto Pakistan will be bigger, better and much more fun-filled on this Eid-ul-Azha from Lahore.

-Day 4

10:00 am

Host: Nida Yasir

Starting off your Eid Days with the fun and excitement at Good Morning Pakistan enhances the festivity of the occasion.

7:00 pm

Mujhey Vida Kaar is a story of two girls who are friends and have different aspirations in life.

Rida and Sadia are close friends, they want to settle down in life. Rida wants to marry someone who lives abroad, while Sadia wants to get married in a well-settled family but their destiny has other plans.

Cast: Muneeb Butt, Saboor Aly, Madiha Imam and others.

Director: Saqib Zafar Khan

Writer: Samra Bukhari

8:00 pm

This drama will give you a chance to dive into a world full of love, hate and intense emotions as the story revolves around a young guy who is madly in love with a girl to whom love is supreme and family is superior.

Cast: Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, Nausheen Shah, Rabia Butt, Saba Faisal, Uzma Hassan, Shabbir Jan, and others.

Director: Anjum Shahzad

Writer: Faiza Iftikhar

9:00 pm

A couple who have recently got married out of love. The husband has declared himself blind in an insurance company to get monthly income, hiding this from his wife in Pyar Main Blind.

Cast: Kinza Hashmi, Shehzad Sheikh, Ahmed Hassan, Noor-ul-Hasan, and others.

Director: Shazia Wajahat

Writer: Mohsin Ali

-Day 5

2:30 pm

The movie revolves around three childhood friends, who are married and settled in their lives but are afraid of their wives.

Cast: Humayun Saeed, Ahmed Ali Butt, Vasay Chaudhry, Kubra Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Uzma Khan, Ayesha Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Mehwish Hayat, Sohai Ali Abro, Ismail Tara and others.

Writer: Vasay Chaudhry

Director: Nadeem Baig

7:00 pm

Shehnai is a story of a innocent girl Bakht, who is in love with a deceitful boy Hunain.

Her parents have finally selected a groom for her, which she plans to reject and her quest to find true love continues…

Cast: Affan Waheed, Ramsha Khan, Javed Sheikh, Nida Mumtaz, Behroz Sabzwari, Zainab Qayyum, and others.

Director: Ahmed Bhatti

Writer: Radian Shah

8:00 pm

Ghan Chakkar is the story of beautiful young widow, Zara who is mother of two children. She is looking for a tutor for her children. Unemployed Mani take this tuition job and starts to impress her to win her heart.

Cast: Aijaz Aslam, Mahnoor Baloch, Faysal Quraishi, Hina Dilpazir and others.

Director: M. Iftikar Iffi

Writer: Misbah Ali Syed

Which shows are you looking forward to? Have your say in the comments’ section below.