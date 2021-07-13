Double the Eid fun with ARY Digital in ‘High Definition’

Eid-ul-Adha is just around the corner and people have already started their preparations for the festivities. Likewise, ARY Digital is all set to roll out a potpourri of sheer entertainment to double the fun of Eid with its special Eid programming.

Apart from the special shows of Good Morning Pakistan, helmed by Nida Yasir and Jeeto Pakistan, steered by Fahad Mustafa, the highest watched entertainment channel of Pakistan has some fabulous Eid Telefilms in store, for all the viewers, that too in high definition.

Lovebirds Agha Ali and Hina Altaf will display their perfect chemistry along with legendary actresses Maria Wasti and Saba Faisal in “Shaadi Hai Impossible.”

Uff Yeh Biwiyan, starring Shaista Lodhi, Nida Yasir, and Yasir Nawaz, was loved by a huge populace on Eid-ul-Fitr. The show is back as “Uff Yeh Biwiyan Reloaded” starring the original cast with Sahiba Rambo.

Exceptionally talented Muneeb Butt and Hiba Bukhari team up with veteran actors Rubina Ashraf and Wasim Abbas for “Wedding Virus.”

Main Aur Tum duo Faysal Quraishi and Aijaz Aslam are coming together again, but with the evergreen beauty Mahnoor Baloch and the powerhouse of versatility, Hina Dilpazeer for “Ghann Chakkar.”

Pyar Mein Blind, featuring Kinza Hashmi, Shahzad Sheikh, Noor ul Hasan, and Ahmed Hassan is all set to bring you pure joy this Eid-Ul-Adha.

Join Shahroz Sabzwari, Saboor Ali, and Ayaz Samoo as they take you on a rollercoaster ride of laughter and merriment with telefilm, “Tum Pe Qurban.”

Written by the absolutely witty Vasay Chaudhry and directed by Mussadiq Malek, “Absolutely Knot” will definitely provide you another reason to enjoy Eid. It features Vasay Chaudhry, Kubra Khan, Hina Bayat, and Saba Faisal.

Ali Zafar and Maya Ali will sprinkle their charm with “Teefa in Trouble” this Eid-ul-Adha.

Which of these shows are you anticipating the most for? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

