ARY Digtal brings big entertainment for Bari Eid!
This Eid once again ARY Digital brings for its viewers, a fun filled package of fascinating and exciting programs.
With Eid Special Telefilms, Blockbuster Movies, Sizzling Shows, and Eid Flavored Programs, ARY Digital has always provided quality entertainment to become part of memorable occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
Chand Raat
- 10:00 pm
Now enjoy the festivities of Chand Raat with your favorite celebrities from home with Good Morning Pakistan, hosted by Nida Yasir.
Eid Day 1
- 10:00 am
Enjoy mornings with your favorite celebrities from home with Good Morning Pakistan, hosted by Nida Yasir.
- 5:00 pm
Watch the Hilarious Telefilm Hum Do Humare Saw starring Faysal Quraishi, Aijaz Aslam, Hira Mani, and Nausheen Shah amid others.
- 7:00 pm
Bulbulay is a sitcom that revolves around a family of four. In each episode, Momo, Nabeel, Khoobsurat and Mehmood Sahib, find themselves in a new situation every time and deal with the consequences in their own unique manner.
Cast: Nabeel Zafar, Mehmood Aslam, Ayesha Omar, Hina Dilpazeer and others.
Director: Nabeel Zafar
Writer: Saba Hasan
- 8:00 pm
Parey Hut Love is the story of an unlikely romance between a young free-willed, commitment-phobic aspiring actor, Sheheryar, and a beautiful strong-willed expat, Saniya, who meets and falls in love over a series of unplanned encounters at destination weddings.
Cast: Shehreyar Munawar, Maya Ali, Ahmed Ali Butt, Nadeem Baig, Mahira Khan, Zara Noor Abbas, Hina Dilpazeer, Shehbaz Shigri, Frieha Altaf, Fawad Khan, Meera and others.
Writer: Imran Aslam & Nassr Aslam
Director: Asim Raza
Eid Day 2
- 10:00 am
Hosted By Nida Yasir, enjoy your Eid day with celebrity guests at Good Morning Pakistan Special Eid Show.
- 7:00 pm
Ghar Kay Na Ghaat Kay is the story of a flamboyant father of two married daughters. His sons-in-law are after his property and he is in search for a new bride.
Cast: Shehroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal, Javed Sheikh,Uroosa Siddiqui, Ahmed Hassan and Zhalay Sarhadi and others.
Director: Iftikhar Iffi
Writer: Faisal Shirazi
- 9:00 pm
Two brothers and their wives are very doubtful about each other. Every time anything happens they blame each other for being envious in a telefilm called Bhabhi Nazar Laga Dengi.
Cast: Hina Dilpazeer, Asma Abbas, Khalid Anam, Behroz Sabzwari, Nawal Saeed, Nabeel Zuberi and others.
Director: Saqib Khan
Writer: Hassan Imam
Eid Day 3
- 10:00 am
Starting off your Eid Days with the fun and excitement at Good Morning Pakistan with Nida Yasir enhances the festivity of the occasion.
- 7:00 pm
Rajjo lives with her husband, Imdad whom she has to keep a constant check on because his ex-fiance, Durdana is still single and lives in the apartment above theirs with her niece. Will Rajjo able to keep Imdad away from Durdana’s clutches who is still after her husband after all these years?
Cast: Aijaz Aslam, Maria Wasti, Zoya Nasir, Javeria Abbasi, Humayun Ashraf, and others.
Director: Furqan T. Siddiqui
Writer: Rizwan Zaidi
- 9:00 pm
SherDil follows its lead character Haris Mustafa, as he journeys from the academy to become a Flt Lt in the PAF, chasing his goals that are layered with personal and professional challenges.
Cast: Mekaal Zulfiqar, Armeena Rana Khan, Sabeeka Imam, Hassan Niazi, Samina Ahmed, Laila Zuberi and others.
Writer: Nomaan Khan
Director: Azfar Jafri
Eid Day 4
- 7:00 pm
Nand is the story of a newlywed couple Saqib and Rabi, and Saqib‘s dominating sister’s constant interference in their lives.
Cast: Aijaz Aslam, Shehroz Sabzwari, Minal Khan, Faiza Hasan, Sumbul Ansari, Ayaz Samoo, Tipu Shareef, Mehwish Qureshi, and others.
Writer: Sameena Ijaz
Director: Zeeshan Ali Zaidi
Eid Special
- 8th August, Saturday at 9:00 pm
A young boy is searching for an educated and beautiful wife. Meets his dream girl but she is not ready for marriage in a telefilm called Shadi Karona.
Cast: Muneeb Butt, Sara Khan, Sunita Marshal, Shabbir Jan, Danish Nawaz, Gul-e-Rana, and others.
Director: Kashif Saleem
Writer: Misbah Ali Syed
