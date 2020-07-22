Log Kya Kahenge | The potpourri of emotions

Log Kya Kahenge is the moving story of a loving family who faces the worst reality of life when their father commits suicide, not realizing how his wife and children will survive.

Meerab and Haseeb and their two kids are a happy family. Haseeb has built a lavish lifestyle for his family by taking loans from bank. He gets laid off from his job due to bankruptcy. Now, unable to afford his lifestyle and with the fear of not being able to pay back bank loans, he commits suicide.

Now Meerab is left alone to face this situation. Haseeb’s cousin and best friend Saad comes to their rescue.

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak as Meerab is Haseeb’s simple housewife who is totally dependent on her husband.

Aijaz Aslam as Haseeb is a loving husband and father who leaves his wife and children in this vicious world alone, by committing suicide.

Haseeb not able to cope up with the pressure of economic crisis to support his family commits suicide. Meerab now has to face the wrath of society and family who blame her for his suicide.

Now without any support she has to resolve all the financial matters of her husband and become the breadwinner for her family.

Anushey and Azan as Dania and Rahim are Meerab and Haseeb’s children who are shattered by the tragic demise of their father.

Faysal Quraishi as Saad is Haseeb’s best friend and cousin who is the only supporter of Meerab and her children in this difficult time.

Kinza Razzak as Kiran is the loving and caring wife of Saad, who stands by his side to support Meerab, until he proposes her.

Saad tries to support Meerab with everything he has. He also decides to marry her but due to society and his first wife’s pressure, reverts his proposal.

Sakina Samo as Sajida is Meerab’s traditional mother-in-law who blames Meerab for her son’s suicide.

Afshan Qureshi as Tabassum is Saad’s mother who is also the aunt of Haseeb. She dislikes Saad’s too much involvement in Meerab’s matters.

Written By: Sofia Khurram

Directed By: Mohsin Mirza

Cast:

Faysal Quraishi

Aijaz Aslam

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak

Sakina Samo

Afshan Qureshi

Furqan Quershi

Tipu Shareef

Kinza Razzak

Humaira Zahid

Anushey (child artist)

Azan (child artist)

Hania

Maria Nameen

Zarmeena Ikram

Log Kya Kahenge is starting 25th July and will be aired every Saturday at 8:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

