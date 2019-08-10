ARY Digital brings a set of astounding gifts this Eid ul Azha

This Eid once again ARY Digital brings for its viewers, a fun-filled package of fascinating and exciting programs.

With Eid Special Telefilms, blockbuster movies, sizzling shows, and Eid flavored programs, ARY Digital has always provided quality entertainment to become an integral part of the memorable occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Eid Day 1

10:00 am

Start your Eid days with fun-filled and Interactive episodes of Good Morning Pakistan.

2:00 pm

Na Maloom Afraad 2 is a sequel to 2014 comedy Na Maloom Afraad. Three unfortunate souls plan a big heist on their shortcut to wealth but things go comically wrong along the way.

Writer: Nabeel Quershi & Fizza Ali Meerza

Director: Nabeel Qureshi

Cast: Fahad Mustafa, Javed Sheikh, Urwa Hocane, Hania Amir, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Sadaf Kanwal, Nayyar Ejaz, and others

6:30 pm

The Bulbulay family will be encountered with new situations for which they have their unique style to resolve.

Writer: Saba Hasan

Director: Rana Rizwan

Cast: Nabeel, Ayesha Omar, Hina Dilpazeer, Mehmood Aslam and others.

7:00 pm

This Bakra Eid will be the comeback of beautiful and talented actress Mahnoor Baloch with “Apni Apni Love Story”; the resting love story of Shanzay & Sami and Omer (Mamu) & Sidra.

Writer: Faiza Iftikhar

Director: Kashif Saleem

Cast: Mahnoor Baloch, Aijaz Aslam, Azfar Rehman, Sadaf Kanwal, others.

9:00 pm

Now settled into married life, Pervez and Sheikh jump at the chance to travel to Turkey with their wives to visit Pervez’s well-to-do brother-in-law, Rahat in Pakistan’s highest-grossing movie, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

Writer: Vasay Chaudhry

Director: Nadeem Baig

Cast: Fahad Mustafa, Humayun Saeed, Ahmed Ali Butt, Vasay Chaudhry, Kubra Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Uzma Khan, Mawra Hocane and others.

Eid Day 2

10:00 am

Starting your Eid Days with the fun and excitement at Good Morning Pakistan enhances the festivity of the occasion.

2:00 pm

Mehtab Khagga and his family have had generation old ties of love and friendship with Bebojee and her family despite them belonging to two different worlds. Fawad Khagga, the grandson of Mehtab Khagga, falls in love with his beloved Bebojee’s granddaughter, Amal in Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

Writer: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

Director: Nadeem Baig

Cast: Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Ahmed Ali Butt, Urwa Hocane, Ushna Shah, Waseem Abbas, Sohail Ahmed, Ayesha Khan, Uzma Khan, Javed Shaikh, Bushra Ansari Ismail Tara, and others.

6:30 pm

Fresh and new episodes of the biggest Sitcom of Pakistan, Bulbulay is something special for this Eid.

Writer: Saba Hasan

Director: Rana Rizwan

Cast: Nabeel, Ayesha Omar, Hina Dilpazeer, Mehmood Aslam and others.

7:00 pm

Gul e Rana’s sisters in law fighting with each other to marry their daughter to Gul e Rana’s son, who lives in London. But all their efforts are in vain as he marries an English girl in London. The telefilm is Gul e Rana Ki Bhawajain.

Writer: Hassan Imam

Director: Mazhar Moin

Cast: Sania Saeed, Hina Dilpazeer, Iffat Omer, Zia Ghurchani, and others.

9:00 pm

Eid treat for the viewers as Jeeto Pakistan will be bigger and better and much more fun on this Eid-ul-Azha.

Eid Day 3

10:00 am

Celebrate your Eid Days with the fun and chit-chat at Good Morning Pakistan with celebrity guests to make your Eid joyous.

7:00 pm

Raja Ki Raji is a story of a boy and girl who are in search of their dream life partner. Handsome Ayaz meets a girl by coincidence at his sister’s school and their love story begins…

Writer: Misbah Ali Syed

Director: Angeline Malik

Cast: Shehzad Sheikh, Yumna Zaidi, Saba Hameed, Nadia Hussain Khalid Anum, and others.+

9:00 pm

Azaadi is based on the story of a man (Nadeem Baig) who devoted his life for Kashmir cause and is now imparting his vision to the youth to keep the cause alive.

Writer: Imran Malik

Director: Imran Malik

Cast: Moammar Rana, Sonya Hussain, Nadeem Baig, and others.

Sat 17th Aug

10:00 pm

A butcher family who dreams big to settle in a posh locality of the city. All the family members make their own schemes to achieve their goals in Ek Se Barh Kar Ek.

Writer: Faisal Sherazi

Director: Furqan T. Siddiqui

Cast: Minal Khan, Maira, Ahmed Hassan, Nayer Ejaz, Tipu (Adnan Shah), Gul e Rana and others.

Stay tuned to ARY Digital for a consistent flow of entertainment and fun throughout the entire week of Eid Ul Azha.

